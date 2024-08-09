5 AI creative writing tools

If you’re ready to embrace the technological future, there’s a diverse range of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for creative writers available. While it’s feasible that AI could write your masterpiece for you, it probably won’t become the next literary award-winner. Overall, AI tools are best used as a means of generating ideas or first drafts, or correcting prose. Embraced in this way, AI can streamline your creative writing process.

When considering these tools, it’s essential to know if the work you generate on the platforms will be used to train further AI models or possibly used in ways you didn’t intend. For more on the ethics of creative AI, keep up-to-date with the Senate inquiry into AI in Australia.

Grammarly

One of the world’s most popular grammar checkers, Grammarly recently rebranded itself as AI writing assistance. Apart from offering a robust service for basic punctuation and grammar mistakes, Grammarly can use AI to check the tone of your writing and make suggestions. Ideal for professional emails and documents, Grammarly is also rare in its meaningful integration with Office 365 and most internet browsers.

Sudowrite

If nothing else, Sudowrite is a fun toy to play with. Sudowrite is designed for fiction writers. It’s in-browser app has a range of tools, including brainstorming names or locations. But its real thrill is in its Story Bible tool. It will take your unrefined brain dump and turn it into a synopsis, an outline, a chapter and a character breakdown. From there, it can generate a beat-by-beat summary for each chapter and even write it for you.

You can provide edits and nudges in the desired direction at each step. Sudowrite feels the most like the creative writing techno-dystopia that keeps editors and authors up at night. Still, when handled properly, it is most like a helpful, occasionally dim-witted co-writer. Sudowrite’s pricing is aggressive: a monthly subscription will net you a dedicated amount of AI hints, but you will need to pay extra if you run out. Writing an entire chapter, for example, is an expensive enterprise.

Jasper

Taking the lead in blog writing, marketing copy and social media posts, Jasper is constructed to help an organisation with content marketing. It leverages your company’s established brand voice and style guide to begin generating content. It can build a content strategy for you, or work off one you have already created. You can use the Jasper app in-browser, but you can also use the Jasper API directly into code. Many other SEO (search engine optimisation) and content generation AI creative writing tools offer slight variants. Jasper remains one of the most popular.

ProWritingAid

Geared towards journalists, academics and authors, ProWritingAid offers unique insight on your early drafts. It is not designed for content generation, but will offer a customised critique of your work, describing strengths, weaknesses and areas for improvement. Fiction writers can receive custom suggestions on plot enhancement, characters, setting and pace. It will also shorten or expand sections while maintaining your authorial voice. Among the spectrum of AI creative writing tools, it is also relatively inexpensive.

Rytr

Rytr offers the same editing and generative options as other services on this list, including generating SEO-friendly blogs and content strategies. Its creative writing features are unique, offering story, song and poem generators. The work is hardly breathtaking, but may serve as inspiration for something original. Importantly, Rytr also supports over 30 languages, making it relatively easy to expand work to an international audience.