23 creative stories to elevate one from the cloud of dementia

It is Dementia Action Week (18-24 September). The most recent statistics show that more than 400,000 Australians are living with dementia, and it is now the leading cause of death for women. Without a medical breakthrough, that number is expected to double by 2058.

What is perhaps less discussed is the other snapshot. And that is that nearly 29,000 younger people are living with early onset dementia – people in their 30s, 40s and 50s. This number is also is expected to double. This is not just a story for the aged.

Similarly, not all people with dementia live in aged care facilities. Two in three people are in the community, and more than 1.5 million people are involved in their care. This is where the arts come in, and are so vital to helping navigate that daily journey.

The theme for this year’s Dementia Action Week is ‘Act Now for a Dementia-Friendly Future’. Dementia Australia states that people living with dementia are being treated differently in shops, cafés and restaurants. The implication is that we need to be careful of those barriers, and we believe that the arts can lead by example.

Over the years ArtsHub has reported extensively on the arts’ role in extending a quality of life for people living with dementia. For this year’s Action Week, we revisit some of those stories from the archive and also look back at some the many reviews we’ve published of plays and books that touch on the topic.

Stories of inspiration living with dementia

How art helps us develop healthier minds (2022)

This article stepped inside the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia’s (MCA) collaboration with Melbourne health, well-being, and performance psychology practice The Mind Room, to develop a series of 45-minute sessions designed to connect people with their emotions through the medium of art.

How the arts assist with healthy ageing (2022)

Here ArtsHub looked at arts programs helping people face the challenges of growing older, turning to theatre for memory loss, and using hands on art-making and other forms to continue engagement.

Why the elderly need art and connection more than ever (2020)

When COVID-19 restrictions were first put in place, creative therapeutic engagement specialist, Maurie Voisey-Barlin immediately thought of his elderly dementia clients in the Hunter Valley. However his “Window Therapy” activation is timeless for engaging those in care.

The undiscovered country: ageing and dementia on stage (2022)

Seventeen years after winning the Patrick White Playwrights Award, Patricia Cornelius’ Do Not Go Gentle finally had its mainstage debut. It was performed at Melbourne’s fortyfivedownstairs in 2010 directed by Julian Meyrick (though a 2020 production planned by Malthouse Theatre was scuppered by COVID), and it was later performed in Sydney. This story delved into the process of writing it for the stage.

New dementia program piloted by Canberra Symphony (2020)

Canberra Symphony piloted a program of combining the individualised experience of other dementia programs with a live concert, ensuring socialisation and stimulation through music.

You must remember this (2016)

The personalised playlist program Music & Memory was designed to improve quality of life for people with dementia, and more generally for people who are in pain, depressed or isolated. In 2016 it was introduced to health services across NSW including aged care facilities and acute health services. We took a look at the benefits of the program.

Noni Hazlehurst on what Australia really thinks about old people (2021)

In 2021, the much-loved Australian actor talked about her new SBS television project tackling stigma around ageing. For What Does Australia Really Think About… she tackled the topic of old people, with research suggesting that bias against old age is even more deeply held than sexism or racism.

Remember art offers an avenue for clouding minds (2022)

For Dementia Action Week 2022, ArtsHub also dipped into the archives for a snapshot of what the sector was doing in creative ageing and dementia programming. This was a great read full of useful links.

Forget me not – AGNSW’s new art and dementia program (2015)

One of ArtsHub‘s earliest dementia stories was back in 2015, when the Art Gallery of New South Wales’ Art and Dementia program was leading the space and – better still – pulling in other organisations to join it on the journey.

Managing art and dementia programming during COVID-19 (2020)

The MCA released a new toolkit to support people living with dementia access creativity at home, while Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s Music and Memory pilot program also had traction during the pandemic, and there was also a mention of the National Gallery of Australia’s Art with Friends: Art and Dementia program. We took a look at those projects, and also steered people towards the Artful: Art and Dementia toolkit.

Is chocolate good for our brains? Image: Shutterstock.

Research-led arts and dementia programming

Chocolate for the brain (2016)

A study of people with dementia shows art, like chocolate, has key ingredients to make people feel good, and stimulate the brain.

Local knitters’ solution for restless hands (2023)

Believe it or not, the brain wants you knitting. The textile and therapeutic craft has long proven its calming, comforting and contemplative qualities for artists and clinical neuropsychologists alike.

Human saliva demonstrates the benefits of art intervention (2019)

University of Canberra (UC) researchers have shown that art gallery programs can improve the well-being of people living with dementia, and they’ve backed it up by testing people’s saliva. Published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, the UC study monitored new participants in the National Gallery of Australia’s (NGA) Art and Dementia program.

One skill that doesn’t deteriorate with age (2019)

Reading and writing can prevent cognitive decline. This article took a dive into recent findings.

Dementia Training Australia recommends MUSIC & MEMORY. Image: Supplied.

Reviews of dementia-inspired artmaking, writing and theatre

Book review: The Grass Hotel, Craig Sherborne (2022)

Last year reviewer Erich Mayer described The Grass Hotel as a poetic word painting of dementia and of dying, of love and yearning, of self-awareness and of memories half-remembered.

Theatre review: It’s Dark Outside (2022)

It’s Dark Outside, by Perth-based theatre company The Last Great Hunt, explored experiences of dementia through expert theatrical devising, involving shadows, masks, puppetry, animations and live performance.

Theatre review: Where Water Once Was, Blue Room Theatre, WA (2023)

Written and directed by Evan Rickman, Where Water Once Was reveals one reality as witnessed through multiple perspectives, with everyone believing themselves to bear the biggest burden. Among the characters, Margaret (Chandra Wyatt) has dementia, and lives inside her own head as much as in the world. Stephanie (Madelaine Paige) is frustrated by her mum’s condition, takes her supportive partner Lily (Amber Kitney) for granted and is condescending towards her brother, Dylan (Zane Alexander).

Review: A Family Outing – 20 Years On, Perth Festival (2019)

Twenty years after performing alongside her parents, Ursula Martinez revisits her earlier show after her father’s death and as her mother battles dementia.

Review: Last Words, Kadimah Jewish Cultural Centre (VIC) (2020)

Joseph Sherman’s play is a brave, outstanding work that deals with his family history and his parents’ experience of Alzheimer’s disease.

Book review: The Year My Family Unravelled, Cynthia Dearborn (2023)

In The Year My Family Unravelled, Cynthia Dearborn documents the disappearance of the black matter of her father’s brain, tracing his descent into dementia – a decline that does not present the easiest of circumstances to coordinate by long distance telephone calls.

Book Review: Amnesia Findings by Anna Jacobson (2019)

Jacobson reminisces on Jewish culture, family, dementia, anxiety and love in a haunting and beautiful poetry collection.

Theatre review: Do Not Go Gentle, Roslyn Packer Theatre (2023)

Patricia Cornelius’ award-winning play about ageing and raging against the dying of the light was remounted in this large-scale production earlier this year.

If you need more information and/or support call the National Dementia Helpline: 1800 100 500.