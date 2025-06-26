20 pub quiz literary questions – the Aussie version

So, a few weeks ago we bamboozled a fair few bookworms with 20 pub quiz literary questions; this time ArtsHub is narrowing its focus to presenting literary questions specifically about OzLit, so let’s see how you go this time round!

1. Which book is not a winner of the Stella Prize? a) The Erratics b) Mateship with Birds c) See What You Made Me Do? d) Every Version of You

2. Which novel began with these words? “My dear fellow Australians, just a few lines to tell you that this story is all about myself – for no other purpose do I write it”?

3. Which of the following descriptions of Australia is not expressed in Dorothea Mackellar’s poem ‘My Country’? a) Land of the Rainbow Gold b) land of sweeping plains c) endless, roaming land d) wilful, lavish land

4. Name all four of Robbie Arnott’s books.

5. Which poet wrote these lines: “In love I’ve got no style/my heart is decked out/in bright pink tracksuit pants.”



6. Which book won both the Children’s Literature Award and the overall Victorian Prize for Literature in the Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards 2025?

7. What’s the first name of the teenage protagonist in Melina Marchetta’s Looking for Alibrandi?

8. Affirm Press was acquired by which multinational company last year?

9. Name the two cookbook antagonists over the recent ‘bake-off’ plagiarism scandal.

10. What country is Hannah Kent referring to in her book Always Home, Always Homesick?

11. Which book by Gabrielle Lord has the same title as a song by Chris Isaak?

12. Which book was not written by Liane Moriarty? a) Apples and Oranges b) The Hypnotist’s Love Story c) The Last Anniversary d) What Alice Forgot

13. Name the author of Question 7.

14. Which Maxine Beneba Clarke book was adapted into a stage play in 2024 for Melbourne’s Malthouse Theatre?

15. How much money would you receive if you won the Miles Franklin Award? a) $50,000 b) $80,000 c) $60,000 d) $70,000

16. Which Charlotte Wood book was adapted into a play and performed at Sydney’s Belvoir St Theatre in 2023?

17. What year did the Stella Prize first allow poetry to be submitted?

18. What festival is Australia’s largest regional literary festival?

19. What do ELR and PLR stand for?

20. According to the 2022 National Survey of Australian Book Authors, what’s the average wage of writers per annum? a) $18,200 b) $24,000 c) $17,500 d) $19,000

Scroll down for the answers!

1. d. Every Version of You. 2. My Brilliant Career by Miles Franklin. 3. c. Endless, roaming land 4. Flames, The Rain Heron, Limberlost, Dusk. 5. Dorothy Porter. 6. Three Dresses by Wanda Gibson. 7. Josephine. 8. Simon & Schuster 9. Nagi Maehashi and Brooke Bellamy. 10. Iceland. 11. Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing. 12. a) Apples and Oranges. 13. Richard Flanagan. 14. The Hate Race. 15. c. $60,000 16. The Weekend. 17. 2022. 18. Byron Writers Festival. 19. Educational Lending Right, Public Lending Right. 20. a) $18,200