20 pub quiz literary questions

So, a few weeks ago, ArtsHub brought you 20 famous opening lines in books and 20 famous closing lines in books, here now are 20 pub quiz questions that roam across time and genres for the bookworms. Go play with your fellow readers – or book group members – and see if you can beat them.

1. What is the birth name of George Eliot?

2. What is the complete title of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein?

3. Who wrote Black Beauty?

4. What is the name of the cat referred to in Macbeth?

5. Oliver Mellors is a central character in which novel?

6. Which book begins with the line: ”The great fish moved silently…”

7. What are the underground creatures called in H G Wells’ The Time Machine?

8. What nationality is Paulo Coelho?

9. Who wrote the poem ‘A Red Red Rose’?

10. In what language was Don Quixote originally written?

11. What is the title of the second novel in The Lord of the Rings trilogy?

12. What’s the full name of Pi in Yann Martel’s Life of Pi?

13. In which US state does most of the Twilight series take place?

14. What is the main character’s name in Where the Crawdads Sing?

15. Which prestigious award is given for fiction, drama and poetry in the US?

16. In Peter Pan, what is the name of the Darling family’s dog?

17. What is the name of the family estate in Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility?

18. In whose thriller series do we follow Oslo detective Harry Hole, as he investigates violent crimes in the Norwegian capital?

19. Who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, making him one of only two songwriters to ever win the literary award?

20. What author’s first children’s story entitled ‘The Gremlins’, was published in 1943?

Scroll down for the answers!

1. Mary Ann Evans. 2. Frankenstein or The Modern Prometheus. 3. Anna Sewell. 4. Greymalkin. 5. Lady Chatterley’s Lover. 6. Jaws. 7. Morlocks. 8. Brazilian. 9. Robert Burns. 10. Spanish. 11.The Two Towers. 12. Piscine Molitor Patel. 13. Washington. 14. Kya Clark. 15. The Pulitzer Prize. 16. Nana. 17. Norland Park. 18. Jo Nesbø. 19. Bob Dylan. 20. Roald Dahl.