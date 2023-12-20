17 top starring book reviews of 2023

ArtsHub reflects back on the year to see which Australian books reviewed by our stable of writers received five stars. Here are 17 that took out top billing. From feminism to chronic disease, climate change, mental health, Indigenous identity and mature love, the themes explored in these books are eclectic and wide-ranging.

Wifedom by Anna Funder (Penguin)



This book, a weave of fiction and non-fiction, is one of the top picks in many people’s 2023 list and it’s not hard to see why. Anna Funder uncovers the hitherto invisible work of Eileen O’Shaughnessy, long-suffering wife of George Orwell. As Nanci Nott pointed out, ‘Funder analyses instances in which women, including O’Shaughnessy, have been erased, minimised, relegated to footnotes or rewritten entirely, highlighting the status of wives as the original slaves, providing the invisible and unpaid sexual and domestic labour enabling men to create their great works.’

Body Friend by Katherine Brabon (Ultimo)

A novel about living with chronic illness, an autoimmune disease, Body Friend is nuanced and intertextual, referencing both Frida Kahlo and Sylvia Plath among other artists. Ellie Fisher said, ‘In Brabon’s hands, suffering is never dismissed; rather, it opens a space that is transformative, tender and contemplative.’

Eventually, Everything Connects by Sarah Firth (Allen & Unwin)



This graphic novel is a series of visual essays that explores interconnectedness. Erin Stewart said, ‘We are invited to witness tiny scenes of life across space and time zones: a dog waiting by the door, people at various forms of work, people alone, with friends, with family. Through these tiny scenes – and through the essay collection – we start to see parts of the ungraspable, and understand them anew.’

A Brief History of Thought – Unfinished, John Bryson (Broadcast Books)



Here is a hitherto unpublished collection of essays and poems from the late John Bryson, author of bestselling book about the Lindy Chamberlain case, Evil Angels. Erich Mayer said ‘Philosophy is always challenging; Bryson brilliantly shines a light on the evolution of thought in a way that renders complex matters readily accessible. The poems are fine, but the essays are not to be missed.’

Children of Tomorrow by J R Burgmann (Upswell Publishing)



A debut speculative fiction, this book spans multiple generations to canvass the effects of planet degradation. Megan Payne was enthralled: ‘Children of Tomorrow captures what it is to live during a time of rapid climate change, where the speed and scale of emergency is out of sync with the pace of humans and our personal orbits.’

Clytemnestra by Constanza Casati (Penguin)



An audacious feminist reimagining, this book seeks to paint Clytemnestra from Greek mythology in a different light. Nanci Nott said, ‘Casati’s stunning work of historiography is visually evocative with visceral language, beautifully capturing an often brutal world. This epic tale will resonate with women who know what it is to be despised and hated, and those who relentlessly strive towards freedom.’

Would That Be Funny? Growing up with John Clarke by Lorin Clarke (Text Publishing)



Written in tribute to the author’s late father, the satirist and TV personality John Clarke, this memoir hits all the right notes, said Erich Mayer. ‘Clarke reveals a great deal about her father, warts and all. She tells us something about herself. She reminisces about her youth and her family life without undue intrusion into her family’s privacy.’

The In-Between by Christos Tsiolkas (Allen & Unwin)



Christos Tsiolkas has mellowed somewhat in his latest novel, a book about finding love later in life. Arjun Rajkhowa said, ‘There is great magnanimity in how the characters approach each other and appreciate the fullness and richness as well as the hardship and complexity of their lives thus far, to finally come together as lovers, companions and partners, and chart a new path going forward.’

Call me Marlowe by Catherine de Saint Phalle, (Transit Lounge)



Roaming between Prague and Melbourne, Call Me Marlowe explores a man’s search for his heritage in the hope of understanding his estrangement from his mother. Erich Mayer said ‘When you come to the last page of this wonderful novel, you’ll wish you hadn’t, not because it feels unfinished but because, as when you are with old friends, you won’t wish to say goodbye just yet.’

The One Thing We’ve Never Spoken About by Elfy Scott (Pantera Press)



An investigation into Australia’s mental health system, Elfy Scott’s book also braids personal, familial stories into the mix. Erin Stewart was impressed by the scope covered: ‘Scott draws on the stories of those with lived experience of severe and complex mental health conditions and their carers, which serve to run counter to stigmatising attitudes, making human interviewees vibrant in the midst of an ongoing dehumanising conversation about mental illness.

Green Dot by Madeleine Gray (Allen & Unwin)



A debut about a Millennial navigating life and inadvertently falling for her older (and married) work colleague does not sound that promising but, as Nanci Nott argued, ‘The cover art hints at the burning down of one’s life in pursuit of love, a theme that pervades the bulk of the narrative, but Gray’s non-judgemental treatment of the subject matter vibrates with the moral relativism this book deserves. Hera’s first person perspective is bitingly clever, with intellect that often exceeds her social adeptness.’

A Country of Eternal Light by Paul Dalgarno (HarperCollins)



ScreenHub‘s Managing Editor Paul Dalgarno’s latest book takes on an intriguing, supernatural quality with a charismatic (but dead) protagonist reflecting back on her eventful life. Nanci Nott said, ‘A Country of Eternal Light overflows with beauty and pain, twin concepts with emotional tendrils that are irrevocably intertwined. A subtle sense of foreboding permeates this stunning narrative about the ephemeral nature of human life, culminating in a conclusion capable of cracking a reader in two.’

Borderland by Graham Akhurst (UWAP)



A YA book that follows an Indigenous teen, unsure of his place in the world and navigating the tortuous road of self-identity, in particular, connections to his mob and Country. Jessica Gildersleeve said, ‘Its open ending constitutes a breathless sense of hope and opportunity – for Jono, for First Nations Australians and for emerging young adult literature.’

The Bookbinder of Jericho by Pip Williams (Affirm Press)

This companion volume to The Dictionary of Lost Words, Pip Williams’ novel follows the lives of twin sisters who work in the bindery of Oxford University Press in the town of Jericho. As I said, ‘Williams’ world-building is as busy and picaresque as ever, with a cast of dozens aside from the protagonists and, though she explores such grand themes as feminism, women’s voting rights, war, education and learning, and class, The Bookbinder of Jericho also moves inward and touches on personal relationships, particularly the push-pull dynamic between the siblings.’

The Bell of the World by Gregory Day (Transit Lounge)

Set in early 20th colonial Australia, The Bell of the World is historical fiction that is infused with Gregory Day’s poetic sensibilities. Erich Mayer enthused, ‘This book is a literary novel, a prose poem, a biographical masterpiece, a tribute to nature and a collection of thoughts about life and death and everything in between.’

The Anniversary by Stephanie Bishop (Hachette)

A slow-moving psychological thriller, Stephanie Bishop’s book may take a while to develop its narrative, but the pay-off is worth it. Set on a cruise ship, the scene for a marital anniversary, it turns out that there’s turbulence beyond the waves. Annabel Harz said, ‘Key themes are abandonment, family, infidelity and creativity. These themes turn upside down as happenings are exposed from inside the marriage.’