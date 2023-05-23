Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

Melbourne Awards

Nominations are now open for this year’s Melbourne Awards, which will feature two new categories to recognise the achievements of young Melburnians (aged 18-30) and those working to promote diversity and inclusion. Other categories include Aboriginal Melbourne, Access and Inclusion, Arts and Events, City Design, Community, Knowledge and Innovation, LGBTQIA+ and Sustainability. The Melbourne Awards also include the prestigious Melburnian of the Year Award, which celebrates a role model who has made an outstanding contribution in their field and to the city.

Applications and nominations close 23 June; learn more and nominate.

PAC Australia Impact Awards 2023

Nominations are open for the 2023 Impact Awards, recognising outstanding achievements in the Australian performing arts industry. The awards highlight leadership, innovative thinking and best practices that have made a lasting impact on communities. The award categories are: The Performing Arts Centre or Presenter of the Year Impact Award, The Innovator Impact Award and The Impact Awards – General Category. PAC Australia members have the opportunity to nominate themselves, a fellow member or a non-member, or collaborate with another organisation to submit a joint nomination for any of the above awards.

Nominations close 30 June; learn more and nominate.

Callouts:

Introduction to Arts Fundraising (ACT)

Join Creative Partnerships Australia in Canberra for a free workshop on 25 May introducing the principles of arts fundraising and the Australian Cultural Fund (ACF), an online fundraising platform for artists. This session will suit leaders and/or fundraisers within cultural organisations and individual artists seeking the tools and confidence to begin their fundraising journey. It will cover fundamental elements of philanthropy and sponsorship, share simple strategies to kick-start your fundraising, and demonstrate how the Australian Cultural Fund can facilitate donations to help bring your vision to life.

Free on 25 May, 12-2pm; learn more and book.

Institute of Architects Diversity and Inclusion survey

There is now a final callout to participate in the Institute of Architects’ Diversity and Inclusion survey, which will inform a new Diversity and Inclusion Policy for the Institute. This is an initiative of the National Committee for Gender Equity and builds on the Institute’s Gender Equity Policy.

Survey closes 26 May; learn more and submit.

Yellamundie Festival 2023

Moogahlin Performing Arts invites First Peoples artists to submit new movement, sound or written works for this year’s 2023 Yellamundie Festival at Carriageworks, Sydney. The Yellamundie Festival is a biennial celebration, a national and international platform for new and distinct First Peoples stories and voices across the performing arts. From a national call for submissions, six new writing, movement and sound works will undergo two weeks of development and are presented in a three-day festival of public showings, yarns and events in Sydney.

Submissions close 2 June; learn more and submit.

Out of Bounds 2023 (Vic)

Presented in partnership between Lucy Guerin Inc and Temperance Hall, Out of Bounds invites Victorian artists to present a short showing of their recent choreographic investigations to local audiences, fellow artists and peers. The initiative also provides participants with the opportunity to receive creative feedback about their work, with post-showing discussions facilitated by experienced Victorian dance practitioners.

EOIs close 5 June; learn more and apply.

Stringybark Festival 2023 (Vic)

Stallholders, food vendors, performers, presenters and artists are warmly invited to apply to participate at Stringybark Festival 2023 (15 October 2023). Celebrating ‘Our Backyard’, the event showcases all things home-made, homegrown, outdoors, playful and local to Knox.

EOIs close 7 July; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

Mini Snug Rock (Vic)

Join Irene Zhong, Luna Vexa and Evelyn Ida Morris at a relaxed live gig and panel discussion with tips on expanding your music practice. Mini Snug Rock is a free event at Arts Centre Melbourne’s learning and participation space, The Channel on Sunday 28 May 1pm. The event will be MC’d by Artemis Muñoz, with Auslan interpreters and live captions for the panel and the gig.

Free; bookings required.

Res Artis X PHOTO 2024 Melbourne Residency

Res Artis (a worldwide network of arts residencies) is offering a residency program as part of PHOTO 2024 International Festival of Photography to a Victoria-based photographic artist at its Collingwood office and Project Space located on Wurundjeri Country. The artist will receive a residency grant to the value of $2500 ($1500 artist fee, plus darkroom access to the value of $1000) to be used throughout the course of the residency (four weeks). Outcomes will be shown in a solo exhibition at the Res Artis Project Space as part of PHOTO 2024, 1-24 March 2024.

Applications close 30 May; learn more and apply.

PICA X Memo Writing Mentorship (WA)

PICA (Perth Institute of Contemporary Art) in collaboration with Memo Review invites expressions of interest from early-career arts writers based in Western Australia for a writing mentorship from June to November 2023. The selected writer will be mentored by a Memo Review editor to develop and publish a feature article for Memo’s inaugural annual print magazine, launching in November this year.

Applications close 1 June; learn more and apply.

Visual arts:

Canberra glass artist Jennifer Kemarre Martiniello is the 2023 winner of the Remagine Art Prize. Her sculpture made from recycled TV screens, Not Wasted, received the top prize of $5000. Of Arrernte (Australian Central Desert), Chinese and Anglo-Celtic descent, Martiniello embraces 60,000 years of First Nations Australian culture through her identity and the medium of glass. ‘This work illustrates my caretaker roles of taking care of Country and shattering silences around dominant culture taboo about speaking openly about death. This is a self-portrait illustrating my journey through lung cancer and subsequent metastatic brain tumours,’ says Martiniello. She continues: ‘It is also about taking care of Country despite being an urban-based First Nations artist who has used various forms of western technology, which contemporary society discards, with no clue as to what harm it may cause to the “Mother” who nurtures us.’ Martiniello’s work ties closely with the theme of the annual Remagine Art Prize, which challenges artists to create works in response to the crisis we are all facing with waste and over-consumption.

2023 Remagine Art Prize winner, Jennifer Kemarre Martiniello. Image: Supplied.

Kyogle-based painter Ross Tamlin was named runner-up, winning $3000 in prize money for his painting, Scrap Metal. The Local Artist Award went to Hornsby photographer Orlando Luminere for Wasteful Photography, and Claire Engkaninan Low from Kirribilli secured the Recycled/Reused Materials Award for her painting on a discarded skateboard, All Monsters Are Real. Kiacatoo’s mosaic artist Kelly Mackey was also acknowledged in this category, with a Highly Commended by the judges. Mount Victoria’s Scott Collins won the Youth Award (16-21 years) and $750 in prize money for his artwork, Ethereal Wasteland. The 2023 Remagine Art Prize finalist exhibition is now on view at Wallarobba Arts and Cultural Centre, Hornsby until Sunday 4 June 2023.

Performing arts:

Following the closing performance of George Balanchine’s Jewels at the Sydney Opera House on 20 May, Telstra Chief Executive Officer Vicki Brady announced winners of the 2023 Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards on stage. Taking out the $25,000 Telstra Rising Star Award is dancer Lilla Harvey, with Isobelle Dashwood named the winner of the $15,000 Telstra People’s Choice Award. The Australian Ballet’s Artistic Director, David Hallberg, congratulated Lilla and Isobelle on their wins: ‘We see such bright futures in these two dancers, both Lilla and Isobelle are so deserving of this recognition, as they have both dedicated so much hard work and time to reaching their goals and achieving their aspirations. Their pursuit of strength and determination to excel has been exemplary in the past year and I’m delighted to see both of them taking a bow to relish in their achievements.’ In addition to Harvey and Dashwood, the other three dancers nominated for the 2023 Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards were: Adam Elmes (Corps de Ballet Dancer), Riley Lapham (Coryphée) and Katherine Sonnekus (Coryphée).

Nineteen songwriters have been selected for APRA AMCOS’s Women in Music Mentorship program, an initiative now in its fifth year that aims to support women-identifying and non-binary music creators by providing professional guidance and funding assistance toward their work. Spanning a range of genres, specialities and career stages, the 2023 class of mentees include Telenova frontwoman Angeline Armstrong, New York-based Mi-kaisha, Jazz composer and vocalist Harriett Allcroft, singer and songwriter Georgia Delves (who performs as Georgia State Line) and more. Among the mentors are industry advocates including Ngaiire, Xylo Aria, Elefant Traks and Milan Ring. Find the full list of participants.

Sydney Comedy Festival closed with the announcement of its 2023 award-winners: Hot Department, Guy Montgomery and He Huang. Hot Department took out Director’s Choice with their show Wet Heat. The work saw sketch comedy duo Honor Wolff and Patrick Durnan Silva bring a force of energy, quick-witted crowd work, and thought-provoking humour to the stage, where no two shows are

the same, and no one is safe. Best of the Fest Award went to Guy Montgomery for two shows, Guy Montgomery: My Brain is Blowing Me Crazy and Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee. The Best Newcomer Award, presented to an act entering the Festival for the first time, went to the fierce and hilarious He Huang, whose raw and honest debut solo show Bad Bitch draws on her experiences as a Chinese international student, living as a non-native English speaker coping with linguistic and cultural differences, family drama and sexual liberation.

Writing and publishing:

Journalist Lech Blaine, author of Car Crash: A Memoir and Quarterly Essay Top Blokes, will join the Charles Perkins Centre as the 2023 Judy Harris Writer in Residence. Blaine receives $100,000 and will spend 12 months at the university’s Camperdown campus working alongside global health researchers and educators. Blaine will study the heart and the brain, and the ability of diet and exercise to improve the condition of both. He will also contemplate the ethics of genetic editing and euthanasia. Blaine says: ‘In my writing, I deal with some lofty topics, so to have experts and researchers around that don’t find conversations about tough subjects awkward or taboo is invaluable… It will be exciting to talk to them, strip away the stigma and soak up their insights and expertise. The fellowship is a totally mind-blowing honour.’

Blaine’s memoir Car Crash details his experience as the teenage survivor of a car crash that killed three of his best friends. His second book, Australian Gospel, is about the biological parents of his foster siblings and will be published in 2024. He will use the residency to work on a third work of creative non-fiction about hereditary illness, family businesses and the complex legacies of love.

Kerry Davies AE (Accredited Editor) has been awarded the 2023 Janet Mackenzie Medal (the Mackenzie) for four decades of remarkable service to the editing profession and to the Institute of Professional Editors (IPEd), the industry association for editors in Australia and Aotearoa/New Zealand. Established in memory of editor, author and IPEd member Janet Mackenzie DE (1947-2018), the award recognises someone who has lifted the standard of the editing profession and/or given exemplary service to IPEd. Davies said upon receiving the Medal: ‘My career over the past 45 years has been wide-ranging. Every aspect, every experience, some exhilarating, some just a tad scary and some even painful, is built on the last and feeds into the next; it’s a never-ending learning process that informs what I bring to my current editing practice.’ Davies has worked in publishing and communications since 1977, and from 1990-1995 she was the manager of Magabala Books. Her next planned project is to co-author, with Stephanie Holt AE, the third edition of The Editor’s Companion, continuing the work of the late Janet Mackenzie DE.

Winners of the NSW Premier’s Literary Awards has been announced and one book swept up four out of 14 awards. Gudanji and Wakaja woman Debra Dank’s We Come With This Place is a memoir of family, community and Country. It has claimed the top accolade, Book of the Year, as well as the Indigenous Writers’ Prize and the awards for non-fiction and new writing. The judges said: ‘[Dank’s] writing is culturally rigorous and deeply thoughtful. Dank seeks to expand the horizons of the reader in a way that centres, not the author as an individual, but rather her Country and the wider community she has grown within. Most of all, her memoir shows a powerful path forward from colonial trauma towards a space of mutual respect and self-determining futures.’

Katerina Gibson’s Women I Know (Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Australia), Jackie Bailey’s The Eulogy (Hardie Grant Books) and Grace Chan’s Every Version of You (Affirm Press) were also among this year’s winners. A Special Award of $10,000 was given to Bankstown Poetry Slam. View the shortlist and winners of each category.

All:

The Albanese Government has investment more than $500,000 to showcase Australia’s talent across Europe, the US and the Pacific through the International Cultural Diplomacy Arts Fund. Four out of the seven funded projects feature First Nations artists and performers. The successful projects are:

$106,400 to Wantok Musik Foundation to support First Nations artist development and cultural exchanges in Timor-Leste and Bougainville.

$100,000 to the Australian Institute of Architects to support participation and First Nations representation at the 18 th Venice Biennale Architecture Exhibition.

Venice Biennale Architecture Exhibition. $100,000 to The Australian Ballet to travel to London for its first international tour since 2019, where the company will perform Jewels, a three-part ballet celebrating George Balanchine’s vision of three jewels – Emeralds, Rubies and Diamonds – at the Royal Opera House.

$80,000 to Australian Theatre Live to support the launch of the Australian Theatre Live on Demand platform in the US.

$67,958 to the band Voyager, who represented Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest – finishing in the top 10 with their song ‘Promise’.

$57,114 to Slingsby Theatre to support a tour to Ireland of The Boy Who Talked to Dogs.

$29,800 to Paradise Palette to support Papua New Guinean artist development and participate in cultural exchanges in Cairns.

