From Twelfth Night to Salt Waves Fresh: Shakespeare in FNQ

From the mountainous Yellowstone country of regional Montana to tropical North Queensland seems something of a startling relocation for this passionate and engaging Shakespeare scholar and dramaturg.

But this has not been the case when delving into the experience of Professor Gretchen Minton, who has just spent four months on a Fulbright scholarship working on an ecological take on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. During that time she not only worked on the script, workshopped with actors from Townsville’s TheatreiNQ, but also delivered her findings at an academic symposium held in the region.

Shakespeare scholar

Having spent more than two decades teaching and researching Shakespeare, Minton is Professor of English from Montana State University. She has not only edited several Arden Shakespeares (including Twelfth Night), but is also the author of the award-winning Shakespeare in Montana, a fascinating study of what she terms is ‘Montana’s two-century love affair with Shakespeare’.

‘What was interesting was that those early settlers had in their saddlebags the King James Bible and a copy of the works of Shakespeare. There were mountain men and explorers who expressed their interest in Shakespeare, and the Bard’s plays were performed in remote regional areas of Montana,’ she says.

More than 150 years since the area opened up, Montana’s extraordinary connection with Shakespeare continues, and Minton is now dramaturg and literary adviser for Montana Shakespeare in the Parks theatre troupe. This company travels thousands of miles annually to perform the works in remote communities in Montana and surrounding states.

‘As a Shakespeare scholar and practitioner, I try to figure out how the words on pages that originated from the pen of a white man from a colonising nation 400 years ago can continue to matter now, in a global, 21st century context. I firmly believe that Shakespeare should not be a museum piece, because what makes the works interesting is the way that they are alive, ever-changing from generation to generation, full of potential and possibility,’ Minton wrote on the Fulbright website.

What country, friends, is this?

Citing her experience in North Queensland as ‘transformative’, Minton says she found herself constantly asking the question (as Viola does in the play), ‘What country, friends, is this?’

On the Fulbright Australia website, she writes, ‘During my four months in North Queensland, I have been asking myself this question: What is this place? What is it called, and what other names has it had? Who are the humans and more-than-humans who make up its environment? The opportunity to ask these questions, to fully immerse myself in this culture – its history, its ecosystems – has far exceeded my wildest dreams. It’s one thing to know that place is important when discussing literature and the environment, but it’s quite another to experience it.

‘These months have allowed me the time and space to read and write a great deal. But they have also reminded me of the balance between research, practice and experience. Therefore, it is not just me, but my partner and our son, who have been transformed. Together we have met many people and have been welcomed into homes.’

In her research, Minton found remarkable similarities between Montana and certain areas in North Queensland – particularly Charters Towers – with the way white settlement was undertaken in the 1800s through agriculture and mining.

‘I got to understand the cyclones, the flooding, the history, but all the while I was working on the script. But what better way than to actually be there and specifically engage with the natural elements?’ she says.

Part of the process meant collaborating with the Blue Humanities Lab, a collaborative project that emerged from the College of Arts, Society and Education at James Cook University (JCU) and expanded to include researchers and academics from other institutions.

Situated around the issues of climate change and the “blue” spaces of the world – reefs, oceans, rivers and inland bodies of water – the Lab reflects on ways the humanities and social sciences can improve our knowledge of cultures, histories, publics and practices.

‘So we needed a script that was centred on water, and the shipwreck that is at the centre Twelfth Night was the perfect vehicle, while at the same time covering darker themes such as the feelings of displacement resulting from being washed up on a foreign shore.’

Twelfth Night becomes Salt Waves Fresh

Minton emphasises that she isn’t interested in the apocalyptic narratives of planetary destruction, but prefers to concentrate on messages of hope. ‘I want to use art to be an agent of change. We can change the way we act and behave and how corporations and governments respond to the environmental emergency,’ she says.

With this is mind, she set the background to this adaptation, which has become Salt Waves Fresh, adapting a phrase from Viola’s line referring to restoration coming about as a result of grief. ‘The floods are over. The world is a mess. It is time for people to get to work.’

Minton found inspirations from all sorts of Queensland narratives so that while the characters and language remained firmly rooted in the Shakespearean tradition, identities were modified to embrace fresh stories. The language was also modified.

‘We are being faithful to the plot lines and, while it is important to know and explain where the text comes from, elasticity allows you to be creative and gain inspiration,’ she says.

In the reworking of the characters, Viola’s story was inspired by the true account of Barbara Crawford, possibly the sole survivor of an 1844 shipwreck in the Torres Strait, who spent five years living among the Kaurareg people.

Toby Belch becomes a marine biologist based on Charlie Veron (the first full-time researcher on the Great Barrier Reef), but the most interesting reworking was the fool, Feste, who becomes a red-tailed black cockatoo. He can only be understood when the characters around him tune into the environment and what is going on around them.

The vain and pompous Malvolio becomes the epitome of all that has gone wrong and becomes an unscrupulous real estate developer from Ingham. One amusing challenge – and solution – was addressing Malvolio’s costuming (traditionally, he appears in yellow stockings and cross garters).

‘While this had significance and was amusing for a Shakespearean audience, trying to find a contemporary equivalent was a puzzle,’ says Minton.

It was her teenage son who provided the solution when he suggested that Malvolio be dressed in Save the Turtle pyjamas.

‘We would ultimately want the audience to find the experience refreshing and accessible,’ she adds, anticipating a final production would probably be about 90 minutes long and contain a combination of modern and Shakespearean language, punctuated with music.

TheatreiNQ collaboration

It was fellow Shakespearean academic, Dr Claire Hansen, now a lecturer in English at Australian National University, who introduced Minton to TheatreiNQ. It was during her own tenure at JCU, that she discovered TheatreiNQ and reviewed the company’s work extensively on her Shakespeare Reloaded blog.

Minton notes how selflessly the four TheatreiNQ actors – Arminelle Fleming, Michael Samms, Emma Lamberton and Michael Gleeson – dived into the workshop process, conducted over a couple of days at Townsville’s Anderson Gardens and on the beach.

This interaction with the environment and local flora and fauna became an integral part of the process for Fleming, who found the experience particularly collaborative and interesting as she had appeared in a number of traditional versions of the play.

‘For someone born and raised here, it was significant how our own environment was treated in the context of the play as well as the use of colloquial language. This is our region and this is the language we would use,’ says Fleming.

In the process, she tackled the traditionally problematic role of Feste. ‘By making him a black cockatoo, [this] gave him a sense of place and immediately established him as a character with a meaning and a voice, particularly as no one could understand him until they had an awareness of the environment,’ Fleming explains.

Academic findings

Together, five scenes were devised as a result of this process and the four actors (John Robertson stepping in for Michael Gleeson) presented these at the symposium Ecological Shakespeare in Performance, which was held in Townsville on 28 April.

On 8 May Minton also delivered a lecture to the Cairns-based Blue Humanities Lab entitled What country, friends, is this? Adapting Shakespeare in Coastal North Queensland.

While Minton emphasises that she is dramaturg and not a theatre director, she clearly would like to see a final production mounted.

Her only regret? ‘I wish I could have stayed longer and seen it through to performance.’