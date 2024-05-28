News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Ordinary Human Love, Melissa Goode

A debut novel that surveys intimate relationships and the nature of desire.
28 May 2024
Ellie Fisher
Ordinary Human Love. On the left is a colour headshot of a white woman in her 30s/40s, with wavy dark shoulder length hair, parted in the middle and a V neck black top. The book cover on the right has a pinky/orange background and two lilac coloured statues with arms outstretched, one below the other reaching up as if they are about to kiss.

Fiction

Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Ordinary Human Love is Melissa Goode’s first novel. It follows Mardi McKee as she mourns the death of her mother, navigates life post-divorce and struggles to reconcile her feelings for her former lover, Ian. Returning to the family home to gather together and make sense of these events, Mardi additionally reckons with the looming spectre of her father, and his disapproval of her choices in life.

Despite moving between Sydney, Europe and rural New South Wales, much of the action of the narrative is focused sharply inwards. As the title suggests, the scope of Goode’s work encompasses the mundane moments that encircle the interrelationships between ourselves and others. Sometimes, this works and there are snatches of quiet clarity; at other times, Ordinary Human Love moves in ways that feel more akin to cliché than literary depth.

The connection between Mardi and Ian is both tense and tactile, as the sex scenes scattered throughout the novel demonstrate. ‘I didn’t see a future for Ian and me,’ Mardi tells us, ‘but I also couldn’t imagine not seeing him again. Ian had struck a point in me where I went still, we went still, and the rest of the world continued without us.’ Mardi, a lawyer, is intrigued by Ian’s country boy mystique, and vice versa.

Gradually, other characters come into focus. Claudia, Ian’s kid sister, enters the scene and slowly a friendship forms between the two. A tempestuous teen, Claudia is able to understand Mardi’s strange irreconcilability when it comes to Ian; more so, in fact, than he can himself.

The class divide between Mardi and Ian is as much of an issue in their affair as their personalities – something that feels underdeveloped within Ordinary Human Love. This is no Lady Chatterley’s Lover or Beautiful World, Where Are You scenario: the division between Mardi and Ian’s socioeconomic situations is placed before the reader more for aesthetic value than for political analysis.

A similar aftertaste is caused by the novel’s repeated use of cultural touchstones – listening to The Smiths and Radiohead, reading a Gough Whitlam biography and Graham Greene’s The End of the Affair – which, at times, feels overdone.

Read: Theatre review: The Odd Couple, Comedy Theatre

Ordinary Human Love ultimately delivers on the promise of its title: while it moves to consider deeper themes, the novel is still firmly rooted in the romance genre. This is by no means a criticism: the sweep of erogenous passion that propels the narrative forward will delight bookworms in search of an easy pleasure read.

Ordinary Human Love, Melissa Goode
Publisher: Ultimo Press
ISBN: 9781761153266
Pages: 352pp
Publication Date: May 2024
RRP: $34.99

Ellie Fisher

Ellie Fisher is a writer. Her creative work has appeared in Westerly Magazine, Swim Meet Lit Mag, Devotion Zine, and Pulch Mag, amongst others. Ellie is a PhD candidate in Creative Writing at the University of Western Australia. She splits her time between Kinjarling and Boorloo.

Related News

Performing Arts Visual Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Non-Fiction
More
Live Bait. On the left is an author shot of a grey-haired with grey/white stubble, white man in his 40s/50s sitting at a table outside in the city, with his arms crossed in front of him and wearing a blue suit jacket over a darker blue T shirt. On the right is a book cover of an angler standing in a rushing river with fishing rod out. We can only see from the chest down to the knee and he is wearing a utility belt with a pistol in it.
Reviews

Book review: Live Bait, Stephen Sewell

Can a novel succeed when it features a wilfully stupid protagonist?

Erich Mayer
Only the Astronauts. Image on left is a head and shoulders shot of a white 30-something woman with hair pulled back, a big smile and a black jacket with raised collar. On the right is the book cover, largely grey with two pink clad astronauts on the far left and right the one on the left looking in towards the other's back, and the one on the right looking off to the right.
Reviews

Book review: Only the Astronauts, Ceridwen Dovey

A highly imaginative collection of tales about inanimate objects in space.

Laura Pettenuzzo
writers' block. Image is a close-up of an empty notepad and some scrumpled up sheets of paper.
Career Advice

5 tips to beat writers' block

Easy steps to start writing again when you are creatively blocked.

Thuy On
Waterhouse Natural Science Art Prize People's Choice winning work 'Six is the loneliest number' by Jessica Murtagh. Photo: Supplied. Glass globes with intricately painted leaves in green, black and gold.
News

Opportunities and awards

Grants up to $50,000 for First Nations creatives, plus winners of NSW Premier's Literary Awards, finalists of 2024 NATSIAA, and…

Celina Lei
Image is an older white woman with shoulder length hair and grey at the temples. She wears a pearl necklace and a V white scoop neck top with a grey leaf pattern on it and is looking off to the right. The portrait, among two other works of Gina Rinehart, are reproduced in Vincent Namatjira's monograph. Image: Supplied, courtesy Thames & Hudson.
News

Gina Rinehart's own creativity revisited as she attacks Namatjira's portrait

Do you remember Gina Rinehart's poem 'Our Future'? Here it is, for those who missed it when it first came…

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login