Indigenous-led design students represent Australia at Prague Quadrennial

For the first time ever, an Indigenous-led group will represent Australia at the prestigious 2023 Prague Quadrennial of Performance Design and Space (PQ, 8-18 June), described as ‘the Olympics of stage design’.

First Nations designer Jacob Nash, who spent 12 years as Head Designer at Bangarra Dance Theatre, will represent Australia at the Quadrennial with an immersive installation exploring a design element from Bangarra’s stunning 2017 work Bennelong.

Nash, who was recently announced as the Sydney Festival’s inaugural creative artist in residence, has designed the sets of all of Bangarra’s productions since he began there in 2010. He also worked with Bangarra choreographer and former artistic director Stephen Page AO on digital content for Vivid Festival that was projected onto the pylon of the Harbour Bridge.

Nash worked on Page’s films and was production designer on the ABC’s Indigenous sci-fi series Cleverman.

‘Bangarra and Bennelong’ will feature in Quadrennial’s category of Exhibition of Countries and Regions.

Nash says his design represents his connection to Country and his identity as a First Nations man and that all his work comes from place and Country.

‘As a First Nations man and designer, the world I live in is completely interconnected – the land, its people and its stories are all one and need one another to exist.

‘Through an immersive installation, I have shared a design element from Bangarra’s work Bennelong, which asks the viewer questions around their connection to Country, place and time,’ Nash says.

‘This design invites audiences to step into a sacred space, not as observers but as participants, exploring spaces where ancient and contemporary cultures collide. The exhibition is a provocation asking people from around the world to think about their home, their connection to it and its First Peoples, and to consider what the land felt like, looked like and sounded like before people arrived.’

Design element from Bangarra’s ‘Bennelong’. Photo: Daniel Boud.

In his artist’s statement for PQ, Nash says of the origin of the design: ‘When designing Bennelong, choreographer Stephen Page asked me this question: “What does the land feel like before there were people?” It got me thinking about how land relates to identity – it defines you, it holds you and nourishes you. The design is my response to that question.’

VCA Design students and Story Lines

Nash has also collaborated closely with the students representing Australia in the Student Exhibition at the Quadrennial.

The large-scale installation Story Lines led by four VCA (Victorian College of the Arts) Master of Production Design students, and supported by undergraduate students from Production and Dance, was inspired by Nash’s artistic provocation. VCA Design students Louisa Fitzgerald, Jodi Hope, Atulya Pulikkottil and Ishan Vivekanantham were assisted by QUT (Queensland University of Technology) Design students Lani Dwyer, Jazz Heckeroth and Josiene James and Tessa Rixon.

The students’ curatorial statement in the PQ online catalogue says they wanted ‘to share a sense of the vastness of the Australian landscape with our audience in Prague’. They began working with Nash to develop the work by sharing their diverse experience of home and family, finding common ground in the Australian landscape, ‘and how its vastness can be overwhelming, comforting, grounding and liberating. The Australian sky feels more immense than in other places, and gazing up into this blue is something we all do from time to time, dreaming into the open air’.

The resulting exhibition includes a suspended net with an aperture to the sky, plant-dyed, with nods to eucalyptus trees.

Image by Jodi Hope. Part of the ‘Story Lines’ Australian student exhibition at the 2023 Prague Quadrennial. Image: Via digital catalogue.

VCA Master of Production Design student Vivekanantham says: ‘In our creative development with Jacob, we discussed how the sky feels unique to Australia as it is so blue and expansive, but it is also what connects us with the rest of the world. So, our design encourages viewers to look at the sky through an opening in a sea of hanging threads.’

Jo Briscoe, Senior Lecturer in Design at the VCA and curator of the Australian exhibitions at PQ, says Australia and the VCA have maintained a strong presence at the Prague Quadrennial for decades.

‘The Prague Quadrennial is the Olympics of stage design, and this year we are excited to mark an historic milestone as Australia presents the first-ever Indigenous-led representation at the festival,’ Briscoe says.

‘It’s an incredible privilege for the VCA and our students to collaborate closely with Jacob Nash and his Bangarra collaborators on the Australian exhibitions at PQ this year, and we take immense pride in being part of this momentous occasion that is showcasing First Nations design on a global platform.’

Also joining the Australian delegation are students and staff from QUT and acclaimed Australian director and playwright, Wesley Enoch AM, and Stephen Page AO, who will participate in a panel discussion on First Nations production design.

The two-week Prague Quadrennial of Performance Design will have 250 new works on display from over 80 countries, ranging from scenographic models to multisensorial installations, costumes, interactive performances and architectural space concepts.

Digital catalogues of Australia’s presentations can be viewed here.