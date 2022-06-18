Views on the future for emerging GLAM professionals

As part of the 2022 AMaGA conference in Perth, AMaGA’s Emerging Professionals National Network came together to share their interests, passions and ambitions.

The provocation leading that conversation began with the issues that the GLAM sector faces over the next 10 years, and how galleries and museums can remain relevant.

Designing for equitable access

Sarah Baron, from Redcliffe Art Gallery in Melbourne, asked: ‘How do we ensure that we are accessible, welcoming, and safe spaces into the future, and also spaces that are really valued, not just by us who know and love the arts deeply and passionately, but by the wider community so that galleries and museums are advocated for and supported across all areas of society?’

For Baron, it involves strategies to navigate around dominant perspectives, and opening up those spaces for other narratives, but in a way that advocates for ‘the idea of sensitivity, not censorship’.

She added: ‘Accessible design is good design; we all benefit from accessible initiatives. [But] instead of designing for very specific audiences – which will always be important – how can we think about accessible design as good design and spaces, places, programs where more people can all engage in an equitable way?’

Museums with a social function

Alana Part, Curatorial Officer at the Wanneroo Library and Cultural Centre (who has previously worked in the UK), said that galleries and museums have a social function, and hence responsibility.

‘Our role as museums is reflecting and safeguarding the stories and objects of communities we serve. It’s listening to individuals, building trust, and showing a genuine interest, and not always expecting them to come to us, but meeting them where they’re at as well.’

Museums can, and do, perform a social function. New cultural experiences are almost always brought about by relationships between people. Alana Part

In Part’s view, ‘relationship building is the key to deeper engagement with our visitors. As long as these relationships are authentic, sustainable, and not primarily transactional in nature.’ Pivotal to that is the ongoing examination and reconciliation with our colonial roots, she highlighted.

Families also form a main point of access and ‘today that looks like parents who grew up in the 80s and 90s, and grandparents who grew up in the 60s and 70s’.

The question Part posed was: ‘What access points do we have for them to not only connect with on a personal level, but to be able to speak about with confidence to their family members? How do we make the current generations feel seen, represented, understood and their stories matter?’

She continued: ‘It’s also really important to remember that relevance is not just about content; it’s also about comfort.’

She believes that we need to place greater consideration on things such as exhibition seating, parents rooms and quiet spaces which also ties into access and barriers to participation.

‘As we move through the next decade, it’ll be up to all of us to build and maintain the relationships and the communities that will help us to survive and thrive,’ Part added.

She left attendees with a motivational prompt from American activist Grace Lee Boggs: ‘We never know how our small activities will affect others through the invisible fabric of our connectedness. In this exquisitely connected world, it’s never a question of “critical mass.” It’s always about critical connections.’

Digital transformation…

Indigo Holcombe-James is a postdoctoral research fellow at RMIT and shared her views as someone who works with early-careers and cultural institutions. She said: ‘The critical issue facing museums and galleries across the sector for the next 10 years, for me, is digital transformation, but particularly the equitable capacity for the sector to make this transformation.‘

Firstly, we need to be able to meet the increasingly dominant digital transformation agenda that we see in policy. Indigo Holcombe-James

Holcombe-James added: ‘Cultural content is continually being shifted and reshaped in terms of creation, distribution and consumption of digital platforms and technologies. If we can’t keep up with that, then I think we’re in real trouble.’

…that undermines privilege

Working with more than 100 cultural institutions in the past couple of years – including ARIs (Artist Run Initiatives), First Nations arts centres, and national instructions – Holcombe-James said one thing which is specific in the context of museums and galleries is ‘what the kind of barriers and costs are to [achieve digital transformation] for the sector.’

This is where the issue of digital inequities arise. Holcombe-James continued: ‘The bigger the institution, the more metropolitan it is, the more digital skills and capabilities we see in place already. The smaller the institutions, are regional, the more community-oriented, the fewer digital skills that we see in place.

‘This isn’t the case all of the time. And we see faultlines falling within institutions constantly, in particularly larger institutions, where you’ll have particular positions that are maybe less digitally equipped than their other counterparts.’

The sector needs to undertake work towards digital transformation, which with clear conscious on equity and access. Holcombe-James added: ‘If we can’t do that work equitably, we’re going to see a further segmentation – the gaps between smaller institutions and larger institutions is just going to grow wider.‘

On the flip side of the coin is how to keep local traffic and audiences engaged while digital offerings run in parallel and nation-wide, and how can regional spaces create more context / location specific programs and if digital capabilities can help.

To some extent it comes down to Human Resources, and Holcombe-James also offered a note of caution around ‘bringing in digital capabilities into position descriptions’.

She explained: ‘There’s a whole range of research that shows the digital capabilities fall along existing socio-economic lines, if we put that into PDs [position descriptions]… we run the risk of further stratifying an already fairly uneven workforce.

‘So instead, I think we need to be thinking of the sector as an ecosystem, and drawing on our colleagues from the UK – Victoria Ivanova over at the Serpentine, who has been doing a lot of amazing thinking and writing out of the Research and Development Labs – they’re about Future Arts Ecosystems, or FAE she calls it.

‘Thinking of the sector as an ecosystem, particularly in the context of digital, opens up [possibilities] where we might see interdependencies and opportunities for collaboration rather than competition. It moves us away from a kind of scarcity approach of like, “oh, shit, where is the funding and who’s going to get that and we’re not going to get it”. If we can think through opportunities for collective skills development, for infrastructural sharing, for collaboration – I think that’s where we need to be heading.’

The role of institutional leadership

Making a call to institutional leaders, Holcombe said the first part is to take digital into serious consideration, both internal and external, and second is ‘we need to see larger institutions taking responsibility for the resources that they have access to, and sharing them around.’

An example raised is ACMI’s CEO Digital Mentoring Program with the Australia Council. Part added: ‘I think in terms of leaders, if they’re not leading the discussion, they should be really willing to listen as well. And, more importantly, to follow through and take action.

‘[They should] also support ideas that seem a little left-field that foster a culture of testing and trying, and there’s always something to learn from that. It’s better to try and fail than to stagnate.’

Baron said: ‘I think I’d love to see leaders in our sector being very generous. Generous in their their knowledge and experiences and providing opportunities with more transparency as well for succession planning, and to bring people with them. Sometimes it can feel kind of mysterious [around] what’s happening.

‘There’s a lot of value that everyone at all stages of their career and roles within an organization can offer,’ Baron concluded.

AMaGA 2022 National Conference is centred around the theme ‘Hear. Us. Now: Turning conversations into actions’; ArtsHub was an online attendee.