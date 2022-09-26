New Code of Practice finally tabled

In 2018, NAVA – the National Association for the Visual Arts – announced it would revise its existing Code of Practice for Visual Arts, Craft and Design, which was originally written in 2001.

While the Code has gone through five subsequent re-writes during that time, it was still vastly out of date, thanks to changes in technology, museum practices and importantly equitable and ethical structures around how we present artists’ work.

‘The 2022 revision represents the first full and comprehensive review since 2009,’ said NAVA Executive Director Penelope Benton. ‘The Code has been restructured and significantly expanded, with a new opening chapter covering Principles, Ethics and Rights, reflecting the industry’s growing concerns with issues of justice, access, fair work and representation.’

While COVID put a ‘go slow’ on the project, the sixth edition of the Code has been launched this week (27 September) as a new user-friendly digital platform, with subject broken down into current conditions, legal requirements, recommended processes, agreements and resources for good practice.

The extensive collaboration across the sector has resulted in an incredible ‘one-stop-shop’.

The process has taken three years and included consultation with over 2,000 arts practitioners across Australia, with particular input from Disability Focus Group, Arts Law Centre of Australia, Accessible Arts, Terri Janke and Company, among others.

Benton told ArtsHub that it ‘has been written by over 30 arts practitioners, each with lived experience in their subject area.’

Read: Do we need more artists on boards?

‘NAVA supports an equitable and thriving Arts sector. This Code is a practical guide to best practice for all artists and arts organisations,’ said Terri Janke, who first worked with NAVA in developing the Valuing Art, Respecting Culture protocols some years back, and later with the Australia Council for the Arts’ Protocols for using First Nations Cultural and Intellectual Property in the Arts.

Janke is well positioned as an Indigenous Lawyer and expert on Intellectual Property Rights, to give the code a nod. ‘This update is timely in a rapidly changing and expanding sector. Importantly, it guides readers on considerations when working with First Nations artists.

She continued: ‘The Code promotes respect and self determination for all First Nations artists, and supports an Arts sector enriched by the celebration of First Nations art and knowledge.’

The Code exemplifies leading artistic administrative practice, and enables the foundations of a strong Australian visual arts sector. Terri Janke, First Nations consultant on the Code

Brett Adlington, CEO of M&GNSW added of the revised Code, that it balances ‘the complex needs of artists, arts workers with a diverse gallery and museum system.’

‘While the key driver of the Code is an agreed standard for the fair pay of artists; there is much here supporting museum and gallery practice including appropriately working with First Nations artists and communities; supporting people with Access needs; incorporating environmental standards and policies through to information on insurance, tax and WHS,’ Adlington continued.

Contributors to the new Code of Practice: (L-R) Laura Curtis and Terri Janke (Terri Janke and Company), Vanessa Low, Sue Jo Wright, Debra Keenahan, Claudia Chinyere Akole, Connie Anthes, Monique Choy, Lachlan Herd and Penelope Benton. Photo Jacquie Manning.

Why the need for a new code

Benton says that professional contemporary arts practice has evolved significantly since the Code was last revised in 2009. ‘Coincidentally around the same time that the consultation process for Creative Australia – National Cultural Policy first began, which was abandoned six months after it was released in 2013 following a change in government.’



She added that the pairing of both Policy and Code are significant bookends to industry standards.

‘Alongside the Federal Government’s plans to launch a new National Cultural Policy before the end of this year, the new Code offers a firm foundation for effective policy change.’

Benton said that one of the main drivers for the new code was the ‘lack of regulation and legislation, combined with increasingly precarious conditions makes work and practice unsustainable for many.’

Key changes to the Code

The latest edition of the Code includes a full revision to Payment Standards for artists and arts workers.

‘Without a legislated Industry Award for the visual arts, craft and design sector, the Code supports fair pay for artists and arts workers,’ explained Benton.

Other new sections include: Principles, Ethics and Rights chapter on First Nations, Access Rights for d/Deaf and Disabled People, Racial Equity and Representation, Gender Equity, Equitable Application Processes, Freedom of Expression, Climate Adaptation and Environmental Action, Emergency Response and Disaster Preparedness, Community Engagement, Social Media, and Grievance and Dispute Resolution.

There is also an extended frame of reference across the code to include Artist Run Initiatives (ARIs), Working with First Nations Art Centres, Touring Exhibitions, Festivals, Funding and Sponsorship.

Greater support for Access Rights, Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property (ICIP) and other specific considerations for working with First Nations practitioners are throughout.

It is intended as a living document, and will continued to be revised. NAVA is seeking additional funds to support Stage Two of the Code rollout, which will include accessibility features such as Auslan interpretations for key sections, video animations and infographics, podcasts, and audio media to redesign the way people access and interact with the Code content online.

To read the Sixth Edition of the Code of Practice for Visual Arts, Craft and Design.