Media and Publicity – Learning Module 3, Conclusion

The final chapter of five videos in this third module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.
11 Nov 2024 9:00
Madeleine Swain
ArtsHub‘s friends across the Tasman at The Big Idea have produced a series of learning modules offering advice from experts on core topics and aimed at helping creatives along the road to success in their practice. There are four separate modules, each comprising a series of linked videos. Learning Module 1, Roadmap to Success, has eight videos; Module 2, Selling Yourself, has five videos; Module 3, Media and Publicity, has five videos and Module 4, Networking and Mentoring, has five videos.

Until the end of the year ArtsHub will share these one of these videos every Monday in order that Australian creatives can benefit from their wisdom, practical advice and expertise too.

We’re currently sharing the Media and Publicity – Learning Module 3, in which New Zealand publicist Michelle Lafferty of Elephant Publicity shares the tips and tricks from her years in the business. With 25 years of experience, Lafferty has worked extensively on festivals, tours, shows and openings across all genres. In this module she covers the elements of a successful publicity campaign.

In this week’s video, the final chapter of this third Learning Module, Lafferty delivers a short recap to sum up everything you need to know when putting together the publicity for your show, book, exhibition or other artistic creation.

Look out Networking 101, the first in the next series of videos, Networking and Mentoring, Module 4, where we will meet Linda Tyler, a curator, writer and seasoned mentor who has taught art and design history at universities across Aotearoa.

The video Media and Publicity – Learning Module 3Conclusion was originally published on The Big Idea’s Learning Network. You can find it here.

To see all the ArtsHub Learning Module posts in one place.
Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

