5 reasons artists struggle with burnout – and what to do about it

Understanding creative exhaustion – and how to recover from it. Here are five ways you can identify and combat burnout.
10 Jun 2025 9:00
David Burton
A woman with blonde hair has collapsed onto a bed. In this context of this article, it is demonstrating an artist with burnout.

Burnout is increasingly common in the creative industries. Image: Kinga Howard, Unsplash.

Burnout is not a failure of passion. It’s often the result of caring too much, for too long, without enough support.

In the arts, burnout can feel especially complex – a mix of emotional depletion, financial strain, creative doubt and relentless expectations. Whether you’re freelancing, producing your work, teaching alongside practice or juggling multiple gigs, many creatives know the experience of being utterly wrung out.

Here are five common reasons burnout shows up in the creative industries – and what you can do to protect your energy better.

1. You’re working all the time (but earning very little)

It’s no secret that many artists and arts workers put in full-time hours for part-time pay. Admin, pitching, promotion, rehearsals and grant-writing all add up – often unpaid.

What to do:
Start tracking your time like a freelancer, not a volunteer. Even if you aren’t invoicing for it, seeing where your hours go can be revealing. From there, set clearer boundaries around when you work – and when you don’t. Check out our guide on how to charge fairly.

2. You love what you do – so you never switch off

Many creatives report feeling guilty for resting. The impulse to turn every hobby into a hustle or say ‘yes’ to every opportunity can be overwhelming.

What to do:
Give yourself permission to make art just for you again. Protect time that isn’t for output, audiences or income. It’s still part of the work – just not the monetised kind.

3. You’re navigating constant rejection (often silently)

Auditions, submissions, grant rounds, residencies – so much of the arts relies on competitive processes with low success rates. It’s exhausting, even when you’re experienced.

What to do:
Build a personal ‘resilience plan’ for rejections. This may include debriefing with peers, allowing a 24-hour disappointment window, or working on multiple applications at once to stay buoyant. You’re not failing – the system is.

4. You’re expected to be an artist and a business

Social media marketing, ABNs, budgets, websites, tax… Creative work increasingly demands business savvy, yet few of us were trained for this.

What to do:
You don’t have to do it all. Outsource what you can. Use free tools. Attend a workshop. And remember: asking for help is a professional skill, not a weakness. Start with our up-to-date career advice for creative professionals.

5. There’s no end point – just the next thing

Unlike traditional jobs with milestones, the arts rarely offer a linear path. One win can be followed by long silences, and success doesn’t always lead to stability.

What to do:
Create your own markers of progress. Acknowledge effort, not just outcomes. Celebrate finishing a draft, wrapping a show or applying for a grant – even if it doesn’t ‘lead’ anywhere.

Burnout thrives in isolation – but recovery starts with connection

Talk to other artists. Seek out creative communities. Take breaks. Say no sometimes. And if you’re struggling, reach out – there are mental health supports made specifically for artists, including those listed on the Support Act and Arts Wellbeing Collective websites.

Your creativity matters – and so does your wellbeing.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

