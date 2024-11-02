2024 visual arts graduate show calendar

Queensland

Griffith University, Brisbane

Griffith University’s Honours & Masters grad show will open on 15 November at its Brisbane (South Bank) campus. More information to come.

South Australia

Adelaide Central School of Art, Adelaide

The Adelaide Central School of Art hosts graduate exhibitions for Bachelor of Visual Arts and Bachelor of Visual Arts (Hons) students in early to mid-December each year. The opening of the exhibition includes a guest speaker who announces the graduate awards and officially opens the show. The exhibitions are also accompanied by a comprehensive catalogue with professional photography of each graduate’s work. Dates to be confirmed.

Helpmann Academy, Adelaide

The Helpmann Academy Graduate Exhibition is held annually in the following year of graduation, meaning the exhibition for the 2024 cohort will be held in February/March 2025. The range of disciplines includes ceramics, glass, moving image, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, fashion, costume design and textiles. A selection of awards will be presented on the opening night of the exhibition. Dates to be confirmed.

University of South Australia, Adelaide

UniSA will present a series of grad shows across visual effects, graphic communication design, illustration and animation, and fine art. The 2024 Masters of Design and Bachelor of Contemporary Arts graduate exhibition, PROGRESS REPORT, will be from 28 November to 7 December at the City West Campus, Dorrit Black Building. Running concurrently is the Creatives Arts (Honours) exhibition Limen, also at City West Campus, SASA Gallery.

Victoria

Monash Art, Design and Architecture, Melbourne

MADA Now 2024 features works by over 600 artists, designers and architectural graduates, with the exhibition open from 15-29 November. It’s an opportunity to see the studios and meet the graduates. Everyone is welcome – whether you’re an industry professional, future student, educator or happen to live in the neighbourhood.

Victorian College of the Arts, Melbourne

The 2024 VCA Art Grad Show features works by over 160 graduates from photography, sculpture, painting, drawing and printmaking, Honours, Master of Contemporary Art and Master of Fine Art. Opening night is 21 November 5pm to 8.30pm and the exhibition runs until 29 November, with extended opening hours to 9pm on the final day.

RMIT, Melbourne

RMIT End of Year Student Showcases have staggered open dates across different departments. Bachelor of Arts (Fine Art) Graduate Exhibition opens 19-23 November, with the School of Art Photography, Honours, Masters Coursework Graduate Exhibition opening on 3-7 December. Works by Fashion and Textiles students will be presented across three showcases on 7, 14 and 24 November. The Visual Arts Graduate Exhibition 2024 for Advanced Diploma Visual Arts opens 6-12 December.

RMIT School of Design presents a combined event this year by students, both undergraduate and postgraduate, spread across three disciplines (Communication Design, Digital Design and Industrial Design). The two-day event on 14-15 November is presented across four levels of the RMIT City Campus.

Photography Studies College, Melbourne

PSC will be opening UN|STABLE|D Bachelor of Photography Graduate Exhibition at Carlisle Street Art Space on 22 November, celebrating the achievements of emerging photographers and artists as they share unique stories through powerful imagery.

Latrobe College of Art and Design, Melbourne

The 2024 Student Showcase and Graduation at Latrobe College of Art and Design will open on 10 December 6-8pm.

Western Australia

Curtin University, Perth

Curtin University Art Degree Show 2024 opens on 15 November and is the largest fine art graduate show in WA. Undergraduate, honours and masters students will come together to transform the school into a multi-gallery exhibition showcasing painting, printmaking, sculpture, video, performance and other interdisciplinary art forms. The exhibition runs in conjunction with the Pete Vile Drawing Prize.

New South Wales

Sydney College of the Arts, Sydney

University of Sydney, Sydney College of the Arts (SCA) is celebrating the achievements of 2024 graduates in New Contemporaries, running from 29 November to 7 December. Over 30 works will be on display, including screen arts, photography, painting, print media, sculpture, ceramics, glass, jewellery and objects. In parallel with the exhibition, an online showcase features capstone projects from the Bachelor of Visual Arts, Bachelor of Visual Arts (Honours) and Master of Film and Screen Arts.

National Art School, Sydney

The NAS’s Postgrad Show opens from 8-17 November at NAS Galleries, Building 25 Project Space and artist studios. Works by the 2024 Master of Fine Art graduate students will be on display.

The Grad Show, featuring the work of 2024 Bachelor of Fine Art graduate students, will run from 6-15 December at NAS Galleries, Drawing Gallery and Rayner Hoff Project Space. Visitors are able to purchase artworks at affordable prices from emerging talent at these exhibitions.

Selected works from 2024 NAS MFA graduates. Top, left to right: Benjamin Akuila, Emily Taylor, Rachel Mackay. Bottom, left to right: Chrystie Longworth, Jake Starr, Mitch Davis. Photo: Supplied.

Western Sydney University, Sydney

At its Parramatta campus, Western Sydney University‘s students across Bachelor of Design and Visual Communication will present a graduation exhibition on the topic ‘Hungry for Design?’. The exhibition will feature a diverse showcase of major projects from the graduation class, as well as client briefs worked on throughout the year. The exhibition is on 23 November for one night only, followed by talks the following day.

UNSW Art and Design, Sydney

UNSW School of Art & Design Graduate Exhibition, The Annual, opens on 4 December 5-9pm, showcasing 187 artists, designers and makers with new work across the Paddington campus and online. The exhibition highlights the interdisciplinary practices of students across 3D visualisation, animation, ceramics, drawing, experience, furniture, graphics, installation, interaction, jewellery, moving image, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, textiles, visual effects and more. On view until 15 December.

ACT

Australian National University, Canberra

The 2024 ANU School of Art & Design Graduating Exhibition will open on 29 November 6pm to 8.30pm with live music by local DJ Micah Heathwood and food and drink vendors. The exhibition runs until 8 December and an online catalogue will also be live from 29 November.