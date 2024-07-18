Webinar #7 – Working with First Peoples – a creative industries overview

The latest free webinar in the Creative Exchange program, co-produced by ArtsHub and Creative Victoria, will be held on Thursday 15 August 2024. This time around, the webinar will be aimed at assisting non-Indigenous people in the creative industries sector to work productively and respectfully with First Peoples.

When: 11.30am to 12.30pm AEST Thursday 15 August 2024

The webinar will be presented by Neane Carter from the 100% Indigenous-owned law firm Terri Janke and Company. Creative Victoria and ArtsHub are working with the firm to craft a webinar suitable for sector workers and artists at all levels – from board members to independent practitioners – and across all creative forms. The webinar will give attendees practical knowledge and advice on how to work with First Nations creative practitioners and sector workers. Topics to be covered will include:

understanding Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property

implementing equitable remuneration principles, and

putting in place other fundamental business protocols.

In order to ensure the webinar is as useful as possible, the Creative Exchange requests that potential attendees respond to this survey to provide information on the topics and material they would like to see included.

Further details will be forthcoming, but early birds are invited to register for attendance for this free event now.

The presenter

Neane Carter

Neane is a proud Dja Dja Wurrung, Yorta Yorta, Wamba Wamba, Wergaia and Wotjobaluk woman from northern and central Victoria. Neane draws on her cultural knowledge and connection to ensure her clients receive culturally informed and appropriate advice. She creatively weaves solutions for her clients utilising a system that was established to oppress them. Where the western legal system has been used as a weapon against community, Neane now uses it as a tool to advance and elevate community.

Neane was admitted to the Supreme Court of Victoria. She holds a Legal Practising Certificate and is a member of the Law Society of New South Wales. Prior to arriving at Terri Janke and Company, Neane was appointed as an Associate to his Honour Judge Purcell in the County Court of Victoria.