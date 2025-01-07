Sydney’s Central Station to be transformed with live performances ahead of Parkes Elvis Festival

This Thursday (9 January) Sydney’s Central Station will be packed with hundreds of passengers in Elvis costumes boarding the annual NSW TrainLink Elvis Express, headed to Parkes for the 2025 Parkes Elvis Festival, transforming the station into a sea of bejewelled jumpsuits and pompadour wigs.

Held over five days from Wednesday 8 to Sunday 12 January 2025, the 2025 Parkes Elvis Festival has been recognised as one of the most popular festivals and events in the country. It regularly attracts over 25,000 visitors and is reported to have a global reach of 1.874 billion.

The Festival program features hundreds of Elvis Presley inspired events, and this year includes such returning favourites as the Northparkes Mines Street Parade, Renewal of Vows ceremony, Festival markets and, of course, performances on the Cooke Park Main Stage and Memphis Stage.

As a part of the program, entertainment will commence on Platform 1, Sydney Central Station, with an Elvis up on stage and a whole lot of shakin’ going on. The entertainment will resume during the trip, with Elvis Tribute Artists performing special concerts throughout the train journey, entertaining passengers on their pilgrimage to Parkes.

An Elvis impersonator boarding the NSW TrainLink Elvis Express to attend the Parkes Elvis Festival in 2024. Image: Supplied.

This year’s Parkes Elvis Festival is the 32nd annual event. It’s held on the second week in January to coincide with the King’s birthday (8 January 1935). For more.