Improved accessibility at Bakehouse Studios due to recent redevelopment

A venue known for hosting music legends now offers better accessibility opportunities for artists and visitors.
4 Dec 2024 14:38
Autumn Whiteman

Singer/songwriter Kerryn Fields tries out the new lift at Bakehouse Studio. Photo: Caden Speight.

Bakehouse Studios in the inner Melbourne suburb of Richmond is a recording studio known for hosting music legends, including international titans Blondie and Elvis Costello, as well as local stars. Now, the space has become more accessible than ever, thanks to a redevelopment backed by the Allan Labor Government.

The Victorian Government has recently invested $500,000 into funding the addition of an elevator and the modification of downstairs bathrooms at the Studios. Minister for Creative Industries, Colin Brooks launched the new accessible facilities, marking International Day of People with Disability.

Brooks said, “Accessibility is not just about physical space – it’s about the freedom to fully participate in the creative process, to be part of a community, and to contribute to the cultural fabric of our state.”

The Minister emphasised the importance of ensuring landmark spaces such as the Bakehouse Studios, are accessible to all, and that this increase in accessibility opens up the opportunity for rising musical talent in all communities. The move has broadened opportunities for Deaf artists and musicians and those with other disabilities.

Bakehouse is one of Australia’s best-known recording studios. It opened in 1991, before relocating to a former factory in 1995. This venue is well-known for its range of spaces in which artists can record, rehearse and shoot music videos, as well as partaking in other creative projects. Prior to the redevelopment, musicians and visitors were only able to access level one by stairs.

L-R: Deputy CEO and General Manager Arts Access Victoria Nikki Zerella, CEO Arts Access Victoria Joshua Pether, Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks, co-Founder of Bakehouse Helen Marcou and singer/songwriter Kerryn Fields. Photo: Caden Speight.

This update will ensure the site is accessible to everyone, considering the needs of both current and future generations of musicians and guests. Arts Access Victoria Deputy CEO/General Manager, Nikki Zerella said, “Bakehouse Studios is creating access to a vital development and showcase space at the centre of the Australian music scene. It has taken this significant step to ensure no one is left behind.”

The Bakehouse redevelopment project was part of a package of initiatives worth $35.4 million, aiming to strengthen Victoria’s music industry.

Bakehouse Studios co-Founder, Helen Marcou, said, “This investment by the Victorian Government will not only future-proof Bakehouse, but ensure participation from artists who were previously excluded from their creative community.”

Read: $8.1 million plan committed to equity for arts and disability

To celebrate the redevelopment, Bakehouse is partnering with Arts Access Victoria to host a series of residencies and performances that showcase Deaf musicians and those with other disabilities, highlighting the importance of accessibility in presenting opportunities that otherwise may not have been possible.

Find out more about Bakehouse Studios.

