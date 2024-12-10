Exhibition title and full artist list announced for the TarraWarra Biennial 2025 

The TarraWarra Museum of Art has announced its highly anticipated title and full list of artists for its 2025 Biennial, which will be curated by Yorta Yorta woman, writer and curator Kimberley Moulton.

Located in the Yarra Valley, the TarraWarra Museum of Art actively engages with art, ideas and place in an immersive environment. The Museum is a not-for-profit public art gallery that features work from the 20th and 21st centuries, and holds one of the country’s most significant collections of Australian art from the 1930s to the present day, with its permanent collection established through the donation of over 600 artworks.

Next year’s exhibition, entitled We are Eagles, will feature newly commissioned work from 22 artists whose concerns are centred in regenerative practice and relational transcultural connections to land, object and memory. Commencing with a morning of artist talks on Saturday 29 March 2025, a range of public and education programs will be presented alongside We Are Eagles.

The Biennial’s title We Are Eagles is derived from a speech given on the 1938 Day of Mourning – the ground-breaking south-eastern First Nations political movement held on 26 January, on the 150th anniversary of the colonisation of Australia. On this day, activist and change agent Pastor Sir Doug Nicholls KCVO OBE called for equal rights and an end to colonial oppression, stating, “We do not want chicken-feed … we are not chickens; we are eagles.”

Wani-Toaishara, ‘Bitter-Juice’, 2022. Image: Supplied.

The themes of the exhibition are anchored in this landmark political moment in the nation’s history. We Are Eagles shares cross-cultural knowledge and stories through a network of regenerative practice that disrupts colonial temporalities. Connecting across cultures, beyond borders and through waterways, sky country and stars, to the totemic eagle and more-than-human connections, the exhibition will explore the many ways to connect to history, Ancestral knowledge and expansive futures.

Director of TarraWarra Museum of Art, Dr Victoria Lynn, said: “We’re delighted to have Kimberley Moulton curate the next edition of the TarraWarra Biennial, which is one of the most anticipated exhibitions in the Australian cultural calendar and a dynamic platform for contemporary art and ideas. Under Moulton’s visionary curation, moving beyond traditional museum display techniques, We Are Eagles highlights the creative practices of artists that look to reclaim cultural space in innovative ways.”

We Are Eagles will feature a variety of works and art forms, including large-scale installations, mixed media work, soundscapes, video work, sculptural work, paintings, ceramics and films. These artworks explore themes of feminism, belonging, protest, environmental concerns, cultural knowledge and identity. Artists featured in the TarraWarra Biennial 2025 will offer an array of different cultural lenses, each artist speaking to their personal experiences and stories.

Shireen Taweel, 5362 ‘nocturne’, 2024, installation. Image: Supplied.

Curator Kimberley Moulton works with knowledge, histories and futures at the intersection of historical collections and contemporary art. Her practice aims to rethink global art histories to extend what exhibitions and research both in and outside of institutions can be for First Peoples communities and artists more broadly.

Moulton says: “We Are Eagles is an exhibition that considers the relationality between cultural material, memory and place, and the ways embodied knowledge disrupts coloniality and prescribed notions of identity within the Australian imaginary. Through this exhibition I am applying a First Peoples curatorial approach to a wide range of contemporary Australian artists and hope to share ways in which creative practice can re-story our connections to object and memory.”

Artists participating in TarraWarra Biennial 2025

Nathan Beard, Moorina Bonini, Maree Clarke, Gunybi Ganambarr, Nadia Hernández, Lisa Hilli, Kaiela Arts and Jack Anselmi, Amy Briggs, Cynthia Hardie and Laurel Robinson, Iluwanti Ken, Brendan Kennedy, Daniel Riley, Teho Ropeyarn, wani toaishara, Shireen Taweel, Lyn Thorpe, Angela Tiatia, Brooke Wandin, Lisa Waup, Warraba Weatherall and Yaritji Young.

