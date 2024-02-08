Australasian Dance Collective launches new vocational training program

The Australasian Dance Collective (ADC) has announced the launch of a new Pre-Professional Program offering vocational training for dancers in 2025.

The Pre-Professional Program aims to cultivate creative, versatile and employable dance artists, with strong and diverse artistic voices and excellence in technical and performance capabilities. Students will gain experience training with the professional company and will graduate with an Advanced Diploma of Professional Dance (Elite Performance).

Based in Meanjin/Brisbane, ADC says it will deliver a robust full-time course with the support of the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland’s Strategic Partnerships Fund (2024 to 2026), alongside investment from The L&R Foundation.

The dance company will partner with a Registered Training Organisation, the Australian Teachers of Dance (ATOD), to provide accreditation for the Pre-Professional Program.

ADC Artistic Director Amy Hollingsworth says that the Pre-Professional Program will strive to have a meaningful impact on the dance sector and young dancers.

‘A training program guided by a professional dance company provides unparalleled industry experience, as participants are immersed in the environment and connect regularly with professional choreographers, dancers and industry specialists,’ said Hollingsworth.

‘ADC is extremely fortunate to have this consistent funding over the next three years, which allows us to create stronger pathways and enhance the opportunities for the next generation of dancers.

‘We are excited to contribute to the further development of strong artistic voices and technical capabilities of dancers as they build their careers locally, nationally and internationally,’ she added.

ADC’s Pre-Professional Program will offer young talent the opportunity to pursue their professional development without leaving Queensland.

Queensland Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said forging robust development pathways for local talent was fundamental to growing the creative workforce in Queensland.

‘Support through the Strategic Development Fund has enabled ADC to leverage a new partnership with The L&R Foundation to grow dance sector sustainability and create new training and employment opportunities for Queensland artists and artsworkers,’ said Enoch.

‘The Queensland Government’s Investment in ADC through the Strategic Partnerships Fund, as well as through the Organisations Fund 2022-2025, delivers on the Creative Together 2020-2030 roadmap priority to build a strong and sustainable sector.

‘Developing emerging artists through ADC’s Pre-Professional Program will help ready the arts and cultural sector to showcase our talent and share our stories on the global stage of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.’

Ausdance Queensland CEO, Julie Englefield, said that the importance of full-time training for dancers to prepare them for full-time careers couldn’t be overstated.

‘There is distinct rigour, discipline and technical focus in the pre-professional course planned by Australasian Dance Collective, which teaches dancers to be “company ready”,’ said Englefield.

‘It’s critical we provide world-class, Queensland-based training to expand opportunities and scope for our dancers to have long and successful careers.’

The funding will also be used to boost ADC’s School Workshop Program and Youth Ensemble, where a pipeline of emerging dancers are offered opportunities to expand their professional growth.

About Australasian Dance Collective

Established in 1984 as Expressions Dance Company by Maggi Sietsma AM, the company has created more than 180 works by 80 national and international choreographers. Harnessing the talent of an extraordinary ensemble of six dancers, the company has achieved significant recognition through national awards, including three Helpmann Awards and three Australian Dance Awards. ADC is a significant cultural resource and a leading provider of dance performance and sector development.

Returning in March at Brisbane’s Powerhouse, ADC’s new triple bill, THREE 2024: Macindoe/McCartney/Large showcases the work of ‘three bold choreographic voices in a nexus of sound and performance’.

Applications for ADC’s 2025 Pre-Professional Program will open in June 2024 with auditions to be held in September 2024. For more information, visit AustralasianDanceCollective.