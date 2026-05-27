Tour Guide - English

Sydney Opera House

An organisation where diversity of thought & experience is valued, supported & respected.

Job Status: Temporary (12 months), Flex-Time – mix of 13.5 and 18 hour per week contracts

Salary: Base wage of $34.31 per hour, 11.25% scaled penalties plus 12% superannuation contributions

Applications Close: Sunday 14th May 2026 11:55pm

Role Enquiries: [email protected]

Technical Enquiries: [email protected]

An organisation where diversity of thought & experience is valued, supported & respected.

THE HOUSE

The Sydney Opera House occupies a unique place in the cultural landscape. It is a globally recognised Australian icon synonymous with inspiration and imagination, among the world’s busiest performing arts centres, one of the architectural wonders of the 20th century and the nation’s most visited tourism destination. Driving this incredible place is a team of passionate and dedicated people. Join us in shaping the Opera House’s future and be provided with opportunities to grow and develop while making a positive contribution to our community.

The Opera House is a living work of art. A place of possibility and wonder – on and off the stage. We bring people together to be uplifted, empowered and entertained. As set out in the Sydney Opera House Strategy 2024-26, our ambition is to be Everyone’s House. To make this real, we are focused on four themes:

Everyone feels welcome here.

We better understand and connect with the community.

We are future ready.

We lead and inspire positive change.

For more information about the Sydney Opera House please refer to our website.

YOUR NEW ROLE

The primary role of the Tour Guide is to oversee and conduct inspiring and engaging guided tours of Sydney Opera House for visitors who have booked as part of a group or who arrive at Sydney Opera House for a day visit. Tour Guides research and plan individual tours and visitor information services to meet specific needs. Tour Guides also conduct special tours for particular interest groups, such as architectural, technical, theatrical, and for those with particular disability requirements.

Tour Guides provide a supportive role for the marketing arms of our Resident Companies and various Commercial Partners associated with Sydney Opera House, and they actively promote Sydney Opera House products and services on all tours. The Tour Guide has a custodial accountability for the implementation of Sydney Opera House Security and Occupational Health & Safety standards. These standards are maintained while conducting tours. The Tour Guide provides advice and assistance when problems arise. Problems beyond the Tour Guides’ knowledge are referred to the appropriate area of expertise.

Further detailed information about the role and its requirements can be obtained from the role description.

ARE YOU THE ONE?

Key Responsibilities/skills:

The ability to plan and conduct tours in English, for large groups (up to 46 people) with diverse needs. Sydney Opera House also offers 1-hour tours in French, German, Spanish and Mandarin, and a high level of proficiency in one or more of these languages would be an advantage but is not an essential requirement for the role.

Highly developed front line customer service delivery skills, with demonstrated experience and strong commitment to providing service excellence in a dynamic and customer orientated environment.

Strong and articulate communication, interpersonal, public speaking and presentation skills, including a degree of creativity when imparting knowledge and storytelling.

Strong teamwork skills, including working together cooperatively; acknowledging other’s personal styles, motivations and abilities to achieve business objectives, as well as the capacity to work independently and effectively manage challenging situations, including an ability to think quickly, make appropriate decisions and resolve customer issues.

Effective time management, planning and organisational skills, including an ability to prioritise tasks and workloads daily.

The availability to attend all induction training sessions outlined below. Training is fully paid and unfortunately there is no flexibility in the dates.

A valid Working With Children Check (WWCC) Clearance.

Previous Guiding experience is not an essential requirement for this role but the confidence to present information to a large group and provide a wonderful customer experience is.

CONTRACT AND ROSTERING

The role(s) on offer are 12-month temporary flex-time contracts. There may be an option to extend these contracts should requirements allow. We do not offer the option to convert to casual at any point during or after this contract.

Flex-time contracts provide workers with the knowledge that they will be able to receive consistent work over the contract period, with the flexibility to provide specific availabilities each roster and pick up extra work if desired (up to 40 hours per week).

We are offering several flex-time contracts at either 18 hours per week (roughly 4 days of work) or 13.5 hours per week (roughly 3 days of work). This number represents the average weekly hours provided over a 4-week period. There may be an opportunity to undertake more hours should additional shifts arise above your contracted hours.

This role requires at least one full weekend of work per 4-week period.

THE PERKS

The Sydney Opera House gives you access to a fantastic range of benefits including:

10% off onsite food and beverage outlets like Opera Bar and First Nations restaurant Midden

5-week’s annual leave.

Flexible working arrangements.

Access to a range of professional development programs and staff engagement initiatives.

Staff community groups like SOH Pride, First Nations Staff Network, Sustainable Environmental Action Leaders (aka ‘SEALs’) and more.

Fitness Passport & complimentary wellbeing programs including Pilates, yoga, circuit classes, physiotherapy sessions as well as other wellbeing initiatives.

Working for an organisation with a 6 Star Green Star Performance Rating from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA).

Working for an organisation who has committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Complimentary tickets to shows.

And many more!

OUR FOCUS ON DIVERSITY, INCLUSION & BELONGING

We are an inclusive employer who recognises that everyone is unique. We welcome you for who you are – as you are, so if you require any adjustments to the recruitment process please email us at [email protected] so we can discuss this further. If you think you’d be a great fit but don’t necessarily tick every box of the role description, please still get in touch.

We welcome and encourage applications from First Nations people, recognising the value, unique skills, and knowledge that First Nations employees bring to the workplace. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all genders. We welcome and encourage applications from people who are d/Deaf and Disabled or with disability, from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, neurodiverse, identify as LGBTIQ+ and from other underrepresented groups/communities.

Read more about our DI&B commitments outlined in our Strategy, which works hand in hand with the commitments in our longstanding Reconciliation, Accessibility and Environmental Action plans.

NEED TO WORK FLEXIBLY?

We know flexibility means different things to different people, let us know how we can best support you to be your best.

SOUND LIKE YOU? APPLY NOW

Please submit your CV & cover Letter via our online portal, in addition answer the two following targeted questions in the online application platform.

Please ensure that your Cover letter must not exceed one A4 page, and the use of AI is not permitted when answering the below questions.

In no more than 150 words describe what you believe creates a memorable and engaging experience?

Describe your customer service experience in no more than 150 words.

To be eligible to apply for this position, applicants must have existing Australian work rights. Any offer of employment will be subject to a satisfactory National Police Check and Pre-Employment Health Assessment. The assessment seeks information only relevant to performing the inherent requirements of the job, it remains strictly confidential, and applicants will be informed of the result.

Your personal information is being collected to enable the Sydney Opera House to assess your suitability for appointment to the position you have applied for. This personal information will be managed in accordance with the Sydney Opera House Privacy Management Policy and Plan

Applications will not be accepted from recruitment agencies

KEY DATES

Assessment Centre

If selected for the short list, you will be required to attend a short in person 90-minute Assessment Centre on:

Tuesday 23 or Wednesday 24 June 2026

The assessment centre is a group exercise where you will be required to present a short pre-prepared tour (in English) in front of the other candidates and the assessment panel. You will receive more information about this if you are successful

Interview Dates

Following the assessment centre, you may progress to the interview stage. Interviews will be held on:

Monday 29 June 2026

Tuesday 30 June 2026

Wednesday 1 July 2026

Initial commencement dates

If you are successful with your application your paid employment (including training) will commence on Friday 17th July 2026. You must be available to work the following dates (9:00 – 16:00 approx), these dates and times are mandatory: