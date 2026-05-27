Theatre Royal Castlemaine

Theatre Royal Castlemaine is looking for a band booker to help ensure a diverse range of musical performances at the venue all year round.

Set in the heart of Castlemaine, the Theatre Royal is the longest continuously operating theatre on the mainland. Winner of the best Regional Music Venue, five times running, the theatre hosts some amazing local and international artists. It also serves as a cinema, bar, and pizza restaurant.

This role is responsible for booking bands and performing artists at the Theatre Royal, helping to increase the diversity of music presented.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Liaise with Bands, Agents, Promoters, and/or Managers to negotiate for all artists to appear at the Theatre Royal.

Maintain a gig calendar of all upcoming and potential shows.

Communicate and collaborate with Theatre Royal Production Manager, Venue Manager, and General Manager on relevant details of the performances.

Build and maintain ticketing pages for all shows.

Maintain good relationships with touring parties, promoters, and the artists themselves, where relevant.

Respond to all enquiries about booking the venue.

SKILLS

Band booking experience preferred, but not essential.

Good knowledge of and established relationships with the local and international music scene.

Strong attention to detail.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Experience with Oztix, Monday.com, Google office suite desirable.

This is a part time position with hours negotiable.

This is a remote position with one onsite meeting per fortnight.