frank green

frank green is looking for a Senior Copywriter to shape bold, insight-led campaigns for a purpose-led sustainable brand.

About frank green

frank green isn’t a person, it’s a philosophy. We are frank about living green.Our purpose is to stop single-use plastics. So, we create beautifully designed, functional, and innovative sustainable products that fit into your life, that you love to use and reuse, over and over again. Because we want to give people around the world the power and desire to make easy, sustainable change.

Your New Role

As a Senior Copywriter, you’ll take ownership of developing high-quality, insight-driven copy that captures attention and engages audiences. Whether you’re crafting campaign narratives, writing product copy, or creating content for sustainability driven initiatives, you’ll ensure everything is aligned with the brand’s voice and marketing goals. You’ll work closely with the Head of Creative, Studio Manager, Chief Creative Officer, marketing teams, and cross-functional partners to deliver creative solutions that make an impact.

This role calls for a talented storyteller who can distill complex ideas into clear, engaging messages. You’ll be responsible for delivering copy that not only meets but exceeds expectations across digital, print, and social media campaigns.

Your Day to Day

Develop on brand, insight driven copy for multi channel marketing campaigns, from email marketing to product descriptions.

Write engaging copy for paid and organic social media, display banners, landing pages, packaging, and wholesale communications.

Collaborate with the creative, marketing, and cross-functional teams to brainstorm campaign ideas and deliver cohesive strategies.

Dive into industry trends, consumer insights, sustainability, and current events to craft timely, strategic messages.

Collaborate with teams to gather post campaign performance insights and refine messaging for continuous improvement.

Ensure brand consistency by acting as a key guardian of the brand’s tone of voice.

Edit, proofread, and refine copy, ensuring clarity, accuracy, and adherence to brand guidelines.

Validate claims and ensure all messaging is supported by factual evidence and aligns with the company’s values.

Manage multiple projects simultaneously, ensuring high quality work is delivered on time.

What You Need

Strong understanding of how copy fits into broader campaign objectives and marketing goals.

Proven experience writing for digital, print, social media, email, packaging, and more.

Ability to research industry trends, consumer insights, and sustainability topics to inform copy.

Deep understanding of brand tone of voice and how to maintain consistency across all communications.

Natural storyteller with the ability to create engaging, action-driven content.

Exceptional grammar, punctuation, and proofreading skills, with a keen eye for detail.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams.

Experience with tools like Asana, Trello, or Monday.com to manage timelines and deliverables.

The Perks

Dog friendly offices.

Staff discount on frank green products.

Personal learning & development budget.

A real opportunity to have an impact on a global brand.

Celebration birthday day off as paid leave.

Plenty of autonomy and opportunity to grow.

Generous parental leave.

Hybrid work environment.

Fun and inclusive staff events and celebrations.

Our Culture:

At frank green, we strongly believe in diversity and inclusion, and we make sure that our people feel welcome and our culture incorporates everyone’s perspectives and experience.

We’re creative, pragmatic and driven by the pursuit of “anything is possible”, but there’s enjoyment in every meeting because we thoroughly enjoy the work we do and the impact it has. We’re constantly growing, learning, adapting, and trying new things.

To Apply

This role is for someone who thrives in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment, where every day brings new challenges and opportunities. If this sounds like you, hit APPLY NOW and we’ll be in touch.