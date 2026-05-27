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 > Performing Arts > Dance > Counselling & Social Work > Melbourne

Job Details

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Listed

May 27, 2026

Location

Melbourne

Salary

>$130,000

Closing Date

Jun 12, 2026

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Contact Name

Nicole McConville

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

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The Australian Ballet School

School Psychologist & Performance Wellbeing Practitioner

Support elite young dancers with wellbeing, resilience and performance care in a trusted part-time role at The Australian Ballet School.

Part Time (0.4 FTE) |  Southbank

Behind every successful young dancer is a strong support network – one that understands the emotional, psychological and personal demands that can come with elite training.

The Australian Ballet School is seeking a School Psychologist & Performance Wellbeing Practitioner to provide counselling-informed mental health and wellbeing care within a high-performance educational environment. This role holds the primary therapeutic relationship with students and plays an important role in fostering emotional wellbeing, resilience, psychological safety and coordinated care across the School community.

The Role:

Working within the Artistic Health Team, the School Psychologist & Performance Wellbeing Practitioner will:

  • Provide individualised and confidential counselling and wellbeing support to students
  • Support students to thrive while navigating performance pressure, injury, transition or personal challenges
  • Apply performance psychology principles to support students’ wellbeing and development in an elite, high-performance environment
  • Partner with families and carers through clear, sensitive and coordinated wellbeing communication.
  • Conduct wellbeing triage, psychosocial assessment and referrals where required, including engagement with external clinicians and providers.
  • Collaborate with families, educators and external providers to coordinate student care
  • Promote psychologically safe and trauma-aware practices
  • Act as a designated Child Safety Officer and support safeguarding responsibilities across the organisation
  • Contribute to wellbeing systems, documentation and continuous improvement initiatives

What You’ll Bring:

You are a qualified mental health professional with experience supporting young people in complex or high-pressure environments. You will bring:

  • Qualifications and professional registration in psychology, counselling, social work, mental health nursing or a related allied mental health discipline eligible for school-based practice
  • Experience providing counselling or mental health support to adolescents or young people
  • Strong case management and stakeholder engagement capability
  • Knowledge of safeguarding, child safety and trauma-informed practice
  • Excellent communication skills and the ability to navigate sensitive situations professionally and ethically
  • Experience within schools, elite sport, ballet or performing arts environments will be highly regarded.

How You Operate:

You are compassionate, calm and emotionally intelligent, with the ability to build trust while maintaining strong professional boundaries. You:

  • Approach wellbeing work with empathy and professionalism
  • Remain grounded in high-pressure or sensitive situations
  • Communicate clearly and respectfully with students, families and colleagues
  • Balance collaboration with sound independent judgement
  • Operate with discretion, integrity and strong ethical practice
  • Contribute positively to psychologically safe and inclusive environments

Why You’ll Love It:

This is an opportunity to make a genuine difference within an elite artistic training environment.

You’ll work closely with students, families and multidisciplinary professionals while contributing to a culture that prioritises wellbeing, safeguarding and sustainable performance.

Requirements:

To be considered for this role, you will need a:

  • Recognised qualification and professional registration in a relevant mental health discipline
  • Working with Children Check
  • National Police Check
  • Availability to work a part-time schedule equivalent to 2 days per week

Some flexibility outside standard business hours may occasionally be required due to the nature of the role and industry.

How To Apply:

If you’re drawn to work where your clinical judgement can support young people through the pressures of performance while strengthening their overall wellbeing, this role offers the opportunity to contribute in a meaningful and visible way.

Please submit your CV and a brief cover letter outlining your interest in the role by selecting APPLY NOW, or email your application directly to [email protected].

Our Talent Partner, Nicole McConville of EQ People, will manage all applications with care and ensure every candidate receives a response.

Candidates are asked not to contact the Australian Ballet School directly. For further information or to request a copy of the Position Description, please contact Nicole via [email protected]

Applications close: Friday 12 June 2026

 



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