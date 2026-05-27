Producer - Live Programs

Bundanon Trust

Exciting opportunity to join Bundanon as a Producer delivering engaging arts, audience and live program experiences.

Key Details

Full-time, Fixed term – 12 Months Opportunity

5 days per week, including some weekend work.

Award – Amusement, Events and Recreation Award 2020

Classification – Grade 7

Annualised Salary – $90,000 per annum + 12% super OR $100,800 inc super.

ABOUT BUNDANON

Bundanon is an art museum embedded in a 1,000 hectare landscape, in the Shoalhaven region of NSW. The organisation’s mission is to operate the Bundanon properties as a centre for creative arts and education, to support the development of arts practice across all disciplines and to enable public access to the arts and to the landscape. Bundanon’s vision is to promote creativity and learning based in a unique cultural and natural landscape.

PURPOSE OF THE POSITION

The Live Programs Producer works to create a vibrant and engaging program of live events and audience activities. The role involves developing and delivering diverse initiatives that inspire and connect with audiences, fostering new projects, sustaining existing programs and ensuring the seamless execution of all activities. Additionally, the position contributes to innovative programming strategies and collaborative opportunities to enhance Bundanon’s cultural offerings.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES

Event and Program Design and Delivery

Coordinate, develop, and deliver live events and programs in collaboration with Operations and Visitor Services teams. This includes festivals, theatre and dance performances, music concerts, opening weekend celebrations, talks, markets, food events, and workshops. It also includes developing bespoke overnight stay itineraries and setting ticket pricing and capacity for events. Inclusive of:

Curating and delivering engaging, audience-focused activities that inspire and connect.

Creating new projects while maintaining and enhancing existing programs.

Contribute to the development of seasonal programs, in alignment with KPI targets.

Managing the seamless execution of live events, ensuring operational excellence.

Developing innovative strategies to enhance cultural engagement and audience experiences.

Building collaborations and partnerships to expand audience reach and participation.

Marketing Support

Collaborate with Marketing to promote live programs, stay experiences and events in through strategic marketing and audience engagement initiatives. Inclusive of:

Contributing to the development of marketing and communication approaches for events and programs.

Preparing signage, marketing content, programs, and other collateral as needed.

Collecting and analysing feedback and evaluation data to drive continuous improvement.

Collaborating with the Marketing team to build and maintain a comprehensive audience database in the CRM system.

Supporting the Marketing team’s operational requirements across event weekends, including liaising with media and contractors.

Development Support

Collaborate with Development to identify and support strategic sponsorship and partnership opportunities across Live Program

Contribute to the identification of grant opportunities and key events of interest for patrons, Board and stakeholders

Support the planning and delivery of tailored experiences within events for patrons, Board and members, aligned with Development priorities

Operational Excellence

Provide informed input into budget preparation.

Obtain quotes from third party suppliers for event and program management and contribute and monitor live program budgets

Administration, drafting contracts, creating presentation documents to share details, funding and grant applications

Artist liaison duties such as travel booking, schedules, accommodation and per diems

Drive the development of site plans and production run sheets in consultation with relevant departments.

Lead production meetings for major events, communicating key responsibilities, safety information and operational requirements to all relevant staff.

Maintain and continuously improve planning documents, templates and program materials, alongside an accessible records management system inclusive of archiving processes.

Stakeholder Management

Liaise with various arts industry stakeholders including artistic partners, funding bodies, presenters and artists as required.

Seek to understand all stakeholders (internal and external) needs and wants.

Lead cross-departmental planning across event logistics, scheduling, bump-in and bump-out. Manage multiple projects concurrently.

Ensure all deliverables are executed in line with agreed expectations.

Workplace Health & Safety

Coordinate event compliance documentation, including PLI, Working With Children Checks, risk assessments and WHS requirements.

Develop risk assessments for major events in consultation with the Live Programs Manager and Operations team, ensuring risks are identified, mitigated and documented in line with WHS requirements.

Coordinate the development of clear communication to staff for major events, including safety protocols and weather planning, in collaboration with the Operations team.

Contribute to the development of traffic management plans and public safety procedures for major events, in collaboration with relevant internal teams and external stakeholders as required.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Tertiary qualifications in Arts, Marketing, Education, Arts Administration or a related field, or equivalent relevant experience.

Experience developing and delivering arts programs, events or visitor experiences that balance artistic integrity, audience engagement and operational delivery.

Demonstrated project management, budgeting and reporting skills, with the ability to manage competing priorities and deadlines.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work collaboratively across multidisciplinary teams, volunteers and stakeholders.

Strong digital and administrative capability, including Microsoft Office and experience using CRM or database systems.

Our candidate profile is just a guide. We know that many talented people only apply for jobs when there is an exact match. If you don’t fit all the criteria but believe this role is for you, we would very much like to hear from you.

REQUIREMENTS

All Bundanon employees are required to obtain:

Current Working with Children Check.

National Police Check.

A current driver’s license.

TO APPLY

Your applications must include your:

Resume/ CV

cover letter and;

a statement against the selection criteria

Please submit your application by Wednesday, 10th June 2026. To help us manage applications effectively, please apply via the job platforms where this role is advertised, instead of emailing your application.

Do not hesitate to reach out if you need help applying for the role.

Enquiries should be directed to:

Yashaan Aspi Cawasji

Human Resources Officer

[email protected]