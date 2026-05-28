People & Culture Operations Manager

ACMI

Join ACMI as our People & Culture (P&C) Operations Manager and lead P&C operations across the employee lifecycle.

About ACMI

ACMI is your museum of screen culture. Watch, play, make and discover the universe of screen-based art, films, TV and videogames. Visit us in Naarm/Melbourne’s Fed Square, online and on tour. Our museum attracts millions of visitors through a vibrant offer of exhibitions, screenings, commissions and festivals. ACMI’s industry, education and creative incubator programs inspire and develop the next generation of screen creatives. We are a globally recognised hub that connects people, communities, technology and ideas to shape our futures. More at acmi.net.au

About the role

Join ACMI as our People & Culture (P&C) Operations Manager and lead P&C operations across the employee lifecycle. Joining a collaborative and people-focused team, this hands-on role works closely with staff and leaders running daily P&C operations including services, systems, projects, providing specialist advice and coaching managers. Reporting to the Director of People & Culture, this role is supported by a P&C Advisor (0.6FTE) and will suit someone who enjoys a varied generalist position, thrives in a fluid environment and is confident working with systems and building strong relationships with stakeholders.

What you’ll bring to the role

Relevant tertiary qualifications, with extensive experience providing sound advice and support across a range of P&C disciplines including workforce planning and recruitment, employee relations, performance management, Health and Safety, injury management, career and capability development and change management.

Broad and in-depth HR expertise, with a strong grasp of legislation, policies, and best practice. Confident in providing clear, practical advice to leaders and staff, supporting them in applying policies and navigating complex people matters.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with a demonstrated ability to influence, collaborate, and build trusted relationships.

Highly organised with strong planning skills and a proven ability to manage competing priorities, meet deadlines, and deliver results.

Skilled in working with Payroll systems and managing P&C systems including learning, injury, incident, recruitment and employee experience platforms.

What we offer

Full-time ongoing Grade 5.2 role with a starting salary of $128,635 plus super.

A talented, committed and creative team of people with a passion for screen culture, technology and media, cultural diversity, and inspiring new forms of creativity in our communities. A museum and workspace that provides an exceptional space to collaborate with colleagues located in the heart of Melbourne in Federation Square (just a 5 min walk from Flinders Street station).

As a valued team member, you can enjoy complimentary and discounted tickets, discounts at our shop and cafe, access to wellbeing activities, learning and development programs and our Employee Assistance Program. Flexible working, including a mix of onsite and work from home days depending on your role. Visit the ACMI website to learn more about working with us.

How to apply

To obtain a position description and apply online visit ACMI Careers. Follow the online application process, submit your resume and a cover letter (max 2 pages). Your cover letter should be clear, concise and easy to follow, ideally using headings or short paragraphs.

Structure your response around specific, real/practical examples of your experience, explain your role, actions and the outcomes achieved across the People & Culture disciplines listed in number one of the selection criteria: workforce planning and recruitment, employee relations, performance management, health and safety, career and capability development, change management and WorkCover / return to work.

As you describe these examples, ensure you also demonstrate your capability across Selection Criteria 2–7, including your: knowledge of employment legislation, industrial agreements and P&C policies; ability to build relationships, partner with stakeholders and manage expectations, communication, influencing and interpersonal skills; analytical thinking and problem-solving approach attention to detail and experience preparing reports or technical documentation; and business acumen and ability to deliver organisational outcomes through P&C.



Please contact us via [email protected] or 03 8663 2200 to discuss making adjustments to the recruitment process for your accessibility needs.

Applications close Thursday 11 June 2026 at 11:59pm.

Please note interviews will be held on Tuesday 23 June 2026.

ACMI is a child safe workplace and actively promotes the safety, wellbeing and inclusion of all children from all backgrounds. ACMI is an equal opportunity employer, committed to building an inclusive workplace that supports diverse thinking and innovation. We encourage applications from First Nations People, people of culturally diverse backgrounds, Deaf and Disabled people and people from the LGBTIQA+ community. All sectors of the community are welcome to apply.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process. The successful applicant is required to complete reference and background checks prior to employment, including a Working with Children Check where required and National Police Check.

Naarm is the traditional Aboriginal name for Melbourne which encompasses the traditional lands of the Kulin Nation, a collective of five Aboriginal language groups, the Wurundjeri, Boon Wurrung, Wathaurrung, Taungurung and Dja Dja Wurrung.