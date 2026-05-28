Australian National Academy of Music

ANAM seeks an experienced Music Librarian to administer ANAM's music library, procure materials, prepare parts and write program notes.

ABOUT ANAM

The Australian National Academy of Music (ANAM) is dedicated to training the most exceptional young classical musicians from Australia and New Zealand. ANAM provides an intense studio-based program of individually tailored lessons, classes, coaching, seminars and rehearsals, alongside a public performance schedule of over 180 events each year ranging from solo to chamber to full orchestral. ANAM musicians regularly share the stage with the world’s best artists and orchestras. ANAM’s audience and membership base is highly engaged and supportive.

POSITION SUMMARY

This role, located in ANAM’s program department, is responsible for the procurement and preparation of the music scores and parts required for ANAM’s performance program, as well as maintaining ANAMs music collection (library management), and providing repertoire information and advice.

HOW TO APPLY

This position requires an email to the Director of People and Culture. Application instructions are at the end of this advertisement.

DETAILS OF ENGAGEMENT

Position title: Music Librarian

Salary classification: Level C (from ANAM’s Workplace Agreement 2016)

Salary: 60% of $80,191 pro rata (plus super)

Time fraction: part time, three days a week, to be agreed with candidate

Employment type: Ongoing part time, subject to the successful completion of a three-month probationary period

Reports to: Director, Training Program and Operations

Works closely with: Program department; Artistic Director; ANAM faculty and musicians

Location: Based at the Abbotsford Convent, Abbotsford, Melbourne

Commencement: from 3 August 2026

End date: n/a

INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBILITIES

The following list does not form an exhaustive list of duties. The Music Librarian may be required to undertake other tasks and activities as required from time to time. ANAM reserves the right to amend or update this position description in accordance with business needs.

Manage the hire or purchase of music and scores for ANAM activities including the timely preparation, production and distribution of practice parts (both digitally and physically), and music folders to musicians, faculty and artists as required;

Liaise with Artistic Director/faculty, artists/conductors to confirm editions, bowings and any musical requests for upcoming activities and provide advice as required;

Ensure music and scores are available on online platforms and iPad systems;

Issue instrumentation details for repertoire (including assisting Artistic team with forward planning) and maintain correct and up to date repertoire details in ArtsVision (or ANAM’s current software platform);

Maintain the ANAM print and audio library including an annual stocktake, and updating the catalogue;

Maintain and manage the APRA AMCOS Copyright Agreement (OneMusic Australia), and subscriptions to academic, streaming, digital media and music editing software, reviewing annually, and renewing as required;

Manage the annual budget for the music library including hires, capital purchases, and subscriptions, and process invoices/receipts in a timely manner;

Assist with sourcing and collating audition booklets for ANAM’s annual recruitment as required;

Provide guidance and instruction to musicians in how to write program notes for their performances and present sessions as part of the Musician Enhancement program as agreed; and

Together with the Program and Marketing departments coordinate the timely production

(including proofing) of concert programs for:

o ANAM concerts/masterclasses at the Convent: writing or purchasing suitable program notes (as agreed), supplying to Marketing for final layout;

o Musician Recitals: collate and proof program notes written and provided by each musician, then produce and print programs for each recital;

o External venues/presenters: provide and/or proof if required;

Supply other written content for ANAM media collateral, including print and digital publications, and/or proof marketing copy as mutually agreed;

Build and maintain working relationships with national orchestral librarians and international hire agencies, and review and maintain ANAM’s professional membership of the Major Orchestral Librarians’ Association (MOLA);

Attend ANAM and department meetings as required.

DELEGATED RESPONSIBILITIES

n/a

KEY SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential

Relevant Classical Music degree and/or experience in a music organisation / institution

Good general knowledge of classical music repertoire, including orchestral, chamber and solo

Ability to read and interpret music scores

Demonstrated ability to manage a music library and associated copyright issues

Familiarity with music publishers and providers in Australia and overseas

Exceptional computer literacy, including music notation, written, oral, and interpersonal skills

Experience working with artistic personnel

Experience working with iPads in a music setting

Exceptional attention to detail

Experience managing relationships, in particular with external suppliers and arts partners

Demonstrated ability to work to a deadline

Desirable

Experience in ArtsVision or other arts-based software platforms

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

Availability to work outside regular ‘office’ hours (with plenty of notice), including some evenings and weekends if required. Able to be flexible with hours if required to work an ANAM activity, eg. rehearsal.

OTHER INFORMATION

ANAM’s Commitment to the Safety of Children and Young People

ANAM has a commitment to uphold and respect the safety of all children and young people. This position will require a Victorian Working with Children Check and a National Crime Check.

Equity and Diversity

A key priority for ANAM is access and equity. ANAM has an admissions policy that takes the best musicians, regardless of financial and other disadvantage. ANAM is committed to equal opportunity in education, employment and welfare for staff and musicians. ANAM’s admissions and employment placements always reflect selection criteria, irrespective of gender. ANAM is committed to equal opportunity in education, employment and welfare for staff and musicians.

ANAM’s Acknowledgement of Country

ANAM respectfully acknowledges the traditional custodians of the lands spread across Australia on which we work and live. We uphold and honour their continued relationship to these sites, we pay respect to their Elders past, present and emerging and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

APPLICATIONS

Enquiries and further information

Charlotte Cassidy – Director, People and Culture, [email protected]

Applications submitted automatically via third party sites will not be accepted.

Further information about ANAM is available at www.anam.com.au

How to apply