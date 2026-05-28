Audio Visual Technician

Kingston Arts

Band 3 $43.76 per/hr (including 25% loading), plus superannuation Diverse and flexible large Local Government organisation Fantastic team environment

About the team

The Arts, Events and Libraries Department at the City of Kingston is focused on the delivery of industry leading contemporary programs, activities and events. Through innovation and continuous improvement, the department strives to provide high quality learning, recreational, social and cultural outcomes for our community.

About the role

We are seeking experienced and energetic Audio Visual Technicians to join our dynamic Arts and Culture Services Team.

The incumbent will work across multiple facilities within the Kingston municipality including Kingston Arts Centre, Kingston City Hall in Moorabbin and Shirley Burke Theatre in Parkdale

Reporting to the Coordinator Production your role is to:

Providing technical support and be proficient in the set up and operation of all types of audio, lighting and visual equipment for large and small events.

Working autonomously or as part of a team, your ability to confidently deliver technical support to the highest standard and develop strong client relations is key to your success.

Provide assistance to clients/hirers, production/theatre companies, and artists/performers during events.

What You’ll Bring

We are looking for someone with:

Strong communication skills.

Demonstrated experience in the operation of one or more of the following; sound and lighting consoles, vision and projection equipment.

Successful applicants are expected to be available for shifts according to a roster over a seven-day period.

The right candidate will be able to demonstrate the City of Kingston’s values of

We make a difference ǀ We show care and respect ǀ We take pride in our work ǀ We are better together

Don’t meet every single requirement for this role? At Kingston Council, we recognise that different experiences make for great community outcomes. If you are excited about this role, but your experience doesn’t perfectly align to the criteria we encourage you to submit your application.

How to Apply

To learn more about this role, please view the full Position Description on our Careers website

If you are interested in this opportunity, please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your experience and how it relates to the role. To apply, please click the ‘Apply’ button.

All applications must be submitted online through our careers portal. Please note that we do not accept applications or inquiries from recruitment agencies

Enquiries:

For any enquiries about the position, please contact, Dave Wilkinson, Coordinator Production at [email protected]

To be considered for this role, applicants must have the legal right to work in Australia.

For any reasonable adjustments or access needs during the application or interview process, please contact the Hiring Manager or email us at [email protected]

About Kingston

Kingston Council’s collective focus is on delivering exceptional service that achieves our vision and meets community expectations.

We are an inclusive, resilient community with a thriving economy, where we all share a safe, sustainable environment. The City of Kingston is south-east of Melbourne and is approximately 20km from Melbourne’s CBD. We employ over 1,600 people in a diverse range of roles including engineering, customer service, administration, finance, family, youth and children’s services, sport and recreation, health, parks and gardens, planning, arts and management.

Benefits of Working at Kingston

At Kingston Council, we believe in fostering an inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued. We support diversity and encourage applications from persons of all backgrounds. Here are some reasons why you might love working with us:

wellbeing initiatives

discounted gym membership

social club events

16 weeks paid parental leave for both primary and partner carers, employee assistance program (EAP)

discounted health insurance

close to public transport

free onsite parking

For further information visit our website Join our team – City of Kingston

Kingston City Council is an equal opportunity employer, committed to reconciliation and being a child safe organisation.

We are dedicated to attracting, retaining, and developing people of all genders, ethnicities, sexual orientations, abilities, and ages.

Applications are encouraged from all sectors of the community, and we strongly encourage applications from the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community. We support adjustments throughout the recruitment and selection process, as well as during employment.