Musica Viva Australia

Bring music to life in classrooms where it’s needed most and inspire every child to learn, create and thrive.

Music Education Residency Teaching Artist (SA) — 0.4 FTE (2 days/wk)

Adelaide, SA | Contractor (multi‑year) | 2026 teaching days: Wed–Fri

Help bring high‑quality music education to primary schools where it’s needed most — and build lasting capability in teachers and school communities.

About Musica Viva Australia

Musica Viva Australia is one of Australia’s most trusted music education providers, reaching 200,000+ students each year through inspiring, outcomes‑focused programs.

About the Residency Program

Our three‑year Music Education Residency Program supports primary schools (often in areas of significant disadvantage) with sequential classroom music learning, teacher mentoring, and sustainable capacity-building—so schools can continue music education long after the residency ends.

The Opportunity

We’re inviting Expressions of Interest from experienced SA music educators to work alongside school staff and lead delivery of the Music Education Residency Program as part of the National Education Team.

Reports to: SA State Manager (National Education Team)

You will:

Model engaging classroom music lessons and best practice delivery

Mentor teachers (from beginner to experienced) and support lesson planning

Help embed music into the weekly timetable and develop year‑level music syllabi

Liaise with teachers, principals and MVA staff to support school performances

Provide professional development and ongoing coaching for school staff

You bring:

Primary classroom music teaching experience (within the past 5 years)

Strong music education background and program delivery experience

Ability to create inclusive, positive learning environments

Excellent communication skills and confidence working with culturally diverse and disadvantaged communities

Desirable: Orff Schulwerk or Kodály qualifications; experience training adults.

For more information about this opportunity, please contact Musica Viva Australia SA State Manager, Sandra Taylor [email protected]

To submit an application: Send a summary of your experience and concise letter (maximum 2 pages) telling us about yourself and why you would be a great fit for our Music Education Residency Program to [email protected] .Note: In the subject of the email add the following code RTA26. EOIs not including this code may not be correctly processed.

Application closing date: 4th June,2026

(Applications will be reviewed as they are received, and we reserve the right to appoint before the closing date.)Please ensure the application is sent straight to our jobs email address with the correct code quoted in the email subject line.

Musica Viva Australia is a family-friendly and flexible organisation committed to equity and inclusion. We welcome applications from First Nations people and people from diverse cultural and regional communities.

We welcome applications from people who identify as having a disability. If at any stage of the process you require any accommodation due to a disability, please let us know