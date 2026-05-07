Canberra Symphony Orchestra

CSO is seeking a part-time Marketing Coordinator to support marketing and communications activity

Canberra Symphony Orchestra (CSO) is a professional part-time orchestra that enriches and engages a wide audience through artistically vibrant musical experiences. The CSO presents classic and contemporary symphonic works and a diverse suite of chamber, ensemble and community programs. The professional orchestral organisation of the nation’s capital, the CSO champions Australian composers and provides vital pathways for emerging artists.

About the role

The Marketing Coordinator supports the CSO’s marketing and communications activity, with a focus on content creation, campaign support and event coverage. The role works closely with the Marketing and Communications Manager across a broad range of CSO functions.

Reports to: Marketing & Communications Manager

Employment type: part-time (15 hours per week)

This position will require attendance at CSO events that take place outside of normal business hours.

Direct working relationships

Internal: Ticketing, Community & Education, Orchestral Operations, Publications, Events & Partnership

External: Stakeholders including graphic design agency, web developer, print partner, media, photography / videography contractors and counterparts in other arts organisations.

Direct reports: N/A

Working with the CSO

The CSO is an agile, high-achieving and collaborative team of arts and not-for-profit professionals, dedicated to creating memorable musical experiences in and beyond the concert hall.

This role is suited to an individual with a genuine interest in the arts, and a willingness to learn, or an experienced marketing professional seeking a part-time or casual role. It is also well suited to an experienced professional returning to the workforce.

Main responsibility areas

Content Creation and Campaign Support

Draft social media content for review and approval by the Marketing and Communications Manager.

Liaise with external stakeholders to book and schedule advertising, manage material deadlines, and provide marketing assets.

Create and adapt visual assets for marketing use, ensuring they align with CSO’s brand guidelines using Canva or similar programs.

Draft copy and marketing email templates including newsletters, concert promotions and post-event surveys using Mailchimp.

Assist the Marketing and Communications Manager in updating and maintaining the CSO website.

Capture content at CSO events for use across digital channels.

Partner Benefit Delivery

Liaise with partners to communicate program and newsletter advertising specifications and manage material deadlines.

Maintain a comprehensive record of partner benefits delivered, including drafting partnership reports

Reporting and Administration

Compile and prepare reports on marketing activity performance.

Maintain accurate records and perform data entry across marketing systems and databases.

Provide general administrative support to the marketing team as required.

Essential criteria:

Strong written communication skills paired with fine attention to detail and commitment to quality.

Strong interpersonal and relationship building skills.

Ability to problem solve and work independently and as part of the integrated CSO team.

Strong organisational skills and the ability to manage competing deadlines.

Desirable criteria:

Previous experience in a marketing or communications role.

Graphic design skills in Canva, InDesign, Photoshop or similar.

Familiarity with social media platforms and an eye for creating engaging digital content.

Familiarity with website content management.

A passion for working in the arts and an interest in classical music.

Tertiary qualification ideally incorporating marketing, communications, or creative arts, or equivalent.

The CSO embraces and values diversity. All qualified applicants will be considered, and accommodations made for those requiring accessibility support. The CSO encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

How to apply

Please email your CV and a covering letter to [email protected].

Please contact [email protected] if you have any questions.

Please note there is no formal closing date for this role. Applications will be assessed on receipt.