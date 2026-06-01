Bell Shakespeare

A Marketing Coordinator role perfect for a candidate in the early stages of their marketing career with an interest in the performing arts.

We have an exciting opportunity for a Marketing Coordinator to join our busy Marketing team, and support our mainstage season, lively schedule of talks and events, and extensive national education program. Bell Shakespeare is a national theatre company specialising in the works of Shakespeare and reaches every state and territory across Australia.

This is an excellent role for a candidate in the early stages of their marketing career with an interest in the performing arts. It requires a motivated individual who will take ownership of content and administrative tasks and deliver them to a high standard with excellent attention to detail. The Marketing Coordinator will support a busy marketing team working on developing social content and promotional assets for theatre productions and education programs, updating the Bell Shakespeare website, monitoring and reporting on the performance of marketing efforts, and assisting with events where necessary. This role will be required to attend some Opening Night functions, the annual fundraising Gala and other events, and therefore, some evening work will be required.

Who you are:

This role would suit someone who is interested in developing a broad range of key marketing skills, including social media, email communications, traditional media, and publicity. This role would suit someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, with the ability to juggle multiple projects at one time. You will be a creative, detail-oriented self-starter who is personable, collaborative, curious, and will contribute to a positive team culture.

As part of the Bell Shakespeare team, you will:

Receive complimentary tickets to all Bell Shakespeare productions

Receive ongoing professional development

Be based in a spectacular location at Pier 2/3 in the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct

Have the opportunity to work with major performing arts venues, including Sydney Opera House, Arts Centre Melbourne and Canberra Theatre Centre

To be considered as a successful applicant:

Candidates for this role do NOT require:

Experience in the arts industry

A tertiary qualification

An Australian driver’s license

Australian citizenship or permanent residency

Candidates for this role DO require:

Essential Criteria

2+ years of experience in a marketing or content-focused role

Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills

Excellent attention to detail

Strong organisational skills

Able to work both autonomously and collaboratively within a team

Ability to juggle tasks and manage competing priorities

A valid visa with permission to work in Australia for a minimum of 2 years

Desirable Criteria

Experience using graphic design tools such as Canva or Adobe Design Suite

Experience using Wordfly or a similar email CMS

Experience using Tessitura (ticketing and database) or a similar CRM database

An interest in the performing arts

An interest in AI and emerging technologies

Application:

If you are interested in this role, please email your application for the attention of Konrad Ryzak, Marketing and Communications Manager to [email protected], by 5pm Wednesday 17 June 2026.

Download the position description here.

Applications must include:

Your CV

A cover letter (maximum two pages) demonstrating how your experience matches the criteria required for this position.

The contact details of two referees who you feel will be able to attest to your suitability for the role. Please note: Referees will be contacted after prior consultation with the candidate.

The Bell Shakespeare Company Ltd is an equal opportunity employer. We believe that Shakespeare is for all. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people with a disability, mature age workers, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds and LGBTQIA+ people.

Applications will not be accepted after the closing date of Wednesday 17 June 2026. If you have any questions about the role, please contact Marketing and Communications Manager, Konrad Ryzak at [email protected].