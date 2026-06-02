BlakDance

BlakDance is looking for an experienced General Manager to lead operations, governance and organisational excellence, supporting the growth and impact

ABOUT BLAKDANCE

BlakDance is the national industry and producing organisation for First Nations contemporary dancers and choreographers. BlakDance produces First Nations independent choreographers and dance artists, cultivates emerging First Nations contemporary dance companies and leads national and international engagement with the arts and cultural sector to support a strong, sustainable First Nations contemporary dance sector.

Established in 2005 as a direct outcome of the National Indigenous Dance Forum, BlakDance is a self determined Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisation, governed by a First Nations led Board and supported by a dedicated Cultural Council that ensures First Nations cultural knowledge is embedded across all areas of activity. BlakDance is based on Turrbal and Yuggera Country in Meanjin, Brisbane, at the Judith Wright Arts Centre and operates with a national mandate.

Our PurposeRe futuring through First Nations contemporary dance

Our VisionClearing the ground, creating pathways and delivering new models for a self determined First Nations dance sector

POSITION SUMMARY

The General Manager is a senior operational role responsible for the day to day management and administration of BlakDance.

Working closely with the Co CEOs, the General Manager supports the effective running of the organisation across finance coordination, governance, reporting, HR administration, compliance and office management.

The role ensures strong operational systems and processes are in place to support the delivery of BlakDance’s programs and strategic priorities across a complex national program of activity.

POSITION PURPOSE

The General Manager is responsible for supporting the operational and administrative management of BlakDance.

The role oversees organisational reporting, governance support, HR systems, operational finance coordination, compliance and office management, while supporting effective communication and workflow across the organisation.

REPORTS TOCo CEOs

DIRECT REPORTSTo be determined

KEY RELATIONSHIPS

Works closely with:• Co CEOs• Head of Programs and Production• Senior Producers and Program Leads• Marketing and Communications staff• External accountant and bookkeeper• External service providers and consultants• Board and subcommittees• Funding bodies and sector stakeholders

RESPONSIBILITIES

Financial management and reporting• Work closely with the Co CEOs, external accountant and bookkeeper to support effective financial management and reporting• Support the preparation of annual organisational budgets and regular reforecasting• Monitor organisational expenditure and assist with budget tracking across operational and project activity• Coordinate acquittals and financial reporting requirements for operational and project funding• Support audit preparation and liaise with external accountant and auditor as required• Coordinate the collection of financial and statistical information required for reporting, funding applications and acquittals• Ensure compliance with regulatory obligations such as ACNC

Reporting and organisational administration• Coordinate organisational reporting requirements across operational and project activity• Support the implementation and administration of organisational evaluation and reporting frameworks• Maintain effective organisational systems, records and administrative processes• Support organisational planning and workflow coordination across teams and projects• Assist with the preparation of operational funding applications and reporting requirements

Human resources and risk management• Support day to day HR administration and implementation of organisational policies and procedures• Coordinate staff contracts, onboarding, probation and performance review processes in conjunction with the Co CEOs• Maintain HR systems, records and organisational documentation• Support workplace wellbeing, communication and staff administration processes• Coordinate and maintain organisational risk and compliance processes, including risk management systems, registers, policy reviews and incident reporting systems

Governance• Coordinate Board and subcommittee meeting schedules and governance administration• Prepare agendas, supporting papers and governance documentation in collaboration with the Co CEOs• Take minutes and maintain governance records and compliance documentation• Coordinate AGM preparation and associated governance requirements• Provide administrative support to the Board and subcommittees as required

Office management• Oversee the day to day running of the office including facilities, insurance, IT systems, asset management, storage and service provider coordination• Coordinate office systems, operational procedures and organisational administration processes• Support the maintenance and review of organisational policies and procedures ensuring cultural safety and First Peoples protocols are embedded throughout• Liaise with external contractors and operational service providers as required

Other duties• Attend meetings, performances, events and activities as a BlakDance representative when required• Undertake other duties as reasonably required within the scope of the role

CORE ACCOUNTABILITIES

In addition to performing the responsibilities of the role, all BlakDance employees are required to:• Work in accordance with all BlakDance policies and procedures to contribute to a safe, healthy and ethical workplace• Maintain respect, fairness, professionalism and integrity in all interactions with colleagues, stakeholders and the public• Uphold BlakDance values of First Peoples first and Culture first practice

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Due to the nature of performing arts activity, this role may at times require:• Weekend and evening work• Interstate travel and occasional international travel• A valid Working With Children Check in relevant jurisdictions

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Essential• Understanding of First Nations cultural values, protocols and self determination frameworks. Experience working within First Nations contexts is highly regarded• Demonstrated experience in operational management, organisational administration or business management• Strong financial literacy and experience coordinating organisational budgeting, reporting and acquittal processes• Experience supporting governance, compliance and organisational administration functions• Experience managing competing priorities and maintaining strong administrative systems and processes• Excellent organisational, communication and stakeholder relationship skills• Ability to work collaboratively across teams within a dynamic and evolving environment• High level attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines

Desirable• Experience working in the arts, cultural or not for profit sector• Experience working in project based, touring or producing environments• Experience working with government funding bodies including Creative Australia and Arts Queensland• Experience supporting evaluation, reporting or MEL frameworks• Experience working in small to medium organisations requiring a hands on approach

Key attributes• Highly organised and solutions focused• Calm and adaptable under pressure• Strong attention to detail• Collaborative and relationship centred• Clear and confident communicator• Values driven with commitment to First Nations leadership and cultural integrity

WORKING AT BLAKDANCE

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants are strongly encouraged to apply for this position. We welcome applications from all suitable candidates regardless of age, culture, disability, family and caring responsibilities, gender and sexual diversity.

BlakDance is an inclusive employer. We value diversity in our organisation. We encourage flexible working and recognise the importance of family and caring responsibilities. Together, we are consciously working to embody a culture which is self reflective and human centred. We aim to create a workplace where all employees are respected, supported and valued.

Position description and selection criteria

General Manager PD – May 2026

How To Apply

Please submit your application to [email protected] with the following: