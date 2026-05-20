REA arts + culture

A landmark executive opportunity in Australia’s cultural sector.

Queensland Museum is one of Australia’s leading cultural and scientific organisations, connecting people with the stories of Queensland through world-class collections, research and experiences since 1862.

As the organisation embarks on a renewed strategic direction focused on impact, connection and growth, Queensland Museum is seeking an exceptional executive leader to join its refreshed Executive Leadership Team as Chief Experience Officer.

Reporting to the CEO Renai Grace, the Chief Experience Officer is the organisation’s storyteller-in-chief, leading the Experience Portfolio, including major festivals, international blockbuster exhibitions, destination events, visitor experience, audience engagement, digital platforms, marketing and commercial growth across one of Australia’s leading cultural institutions.

This is a rare opportunity to influence how millions of people connect with culture and science through storytelling. The role will drive transformational audience and experience strategies that strengthen Queensland Museum’s profile, grow visitation and revenue, and position the organisation as a leading cultural destination in the lead-up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

We seek an accomplished senior executive with a proven track record delivering high-impact audience experiences that are creatively ambitious, commercially successful and digitally innovative.

The successful candidate will bring strategic vision, executive leadership capability, strong stakeholder engagement skills, and experience leading large multidisciplinary teams within complex public-facing environments.

For a confidential discussion and to request a detailed candidate information pack, please contact Vanessa Duscio and Rebecca Wyles via email [email protected]

Applications close: 17 June, 2026

Contract

Role type: Full-time, Fixed-term Temporary (5 years)

Location: Brisbane, Queensland

Remuneration: SES2 (High) $217,770 – $235,325 per annum, plus leave loading and superannuation of 12.75%

This process and search is led by REA arts + culture, specialists in executive search for creative industry leaders across Australia. For more information, visit the website here.