Events

 > Performing Arts > Performances & Gigs > Regional New South Wales

Merrigong Theatre Company

Yandha Djanbay (Go Slowly)

Merrigong Theatre Company are thrilled to present Gunai artist and writer Kirli Saunders’ captivating one-woman show, Yandha Djanbay (Go Slowly).

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jun 17, 2026 19:30

Event Ends

Jun 20, 2026 20:30

Share Icon
Venue

Bruce Gordon Theatre

Location

32 Burelli St, Wollongong NSW 2500, Australia

After receiving a rave response and standing ovations after its debut in the MerrigongX 2025 season, Yandha Djanbay (Go Slowly), will enthral Wollongong audiences yet again, in storytelling that centres love, grief, and responses to the 2024 referendum – making space for sorrow and rage, while honouring joy as a form of resistance and a legacy of those who came before.

 

Taking its title from a Dharawal phrase meaning to go slowly, this work is both an acknowledgement of Ancestral strength and a hopeful offering for the future, extending connection to country, to community, and to the resilience of Matriarchy.

 

Saunders’ powerful work holds space for survivors, and boldly addresses the ongoing impacts of violence, racism, and sexism faced by Aboriginal people, particularly women, and features stunning visuals from 15 First Nations women based on Dharawal & Wodi Wodi lands.

 

Don’t miss your chance to embark in an immersive experience of renewal and connection from one of Australia’s most dynamic, young First Nations voices.

For more information click here

Related Events

Featured
Festivals & Programs

SPARK Ipswich Arts Festival

SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of…

Regional Queensland

8 Jul - 12 Jul 2026
Featured
Performances & Gigs

Italian Serenatas

Four cities. One voice. Endless drama.

Australia

18 Jun - 2 Jul 2026
Featured
Performances & Gigs

Engine

Sydney Dance Company’s Engine is a striking triple bill set to ignite the Sydney Opera House stage with raw power.

New South Wales

24 Jun - 12 Jul 2026
Featured
Info Sessions

Meet the VCA – Online Grad Study Expo

Join our online event, including Q&A with academics, to discover our specialist courses in visual and performing art, and how…

Australia

2 Jul - 2 Jul 2026
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login