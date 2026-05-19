After receiving a rave response and standing ovations after its debut in the MerrigongX 2025 season, Yandha Djanbay (Go Slowly), will enthral Wollongong audiences yet again, in storytelling that centres love, grief, and responses to the 2024 referendum – making space for sorrow and rage, while honouring joy as a form of resistance and a legacy of those who came before.

Taking its title from a Dharawal phrase meaning to go slowly, this work is both an acknowledgement of Ancestral strength and a hopeful offering for the future, extending connection to country, to community, and to the resilience of Matriarchy.

Saunders’ powerful work holds space for survivors, and boldly addresses the ongoing impacts of violence, racism, and sexism faced by Aboriginal people, particularly women, and features stunning visuals from 15 First Nations women based on Dharawal & Wodi Wodi lands.

Don’t miss your chance to embark in an immersive experience of renewal and connection from one of Australia’s most dynamic, young First Nations voices.