Meet the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music – Online Grad Study Expo

Interested in learning from internationally renowned teachers at Australia’s most prestigious music institution?

Join us for an online information session and Q&A to discover more about graduate programs at the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music in the Faculty of Fine Arts and Music at the University of Melbourne. Meet and interact with our academics and immerse yourself in the world of the MCM.

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Programs at the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music

Our programs include the following areas that will help launch your creativity and skill: