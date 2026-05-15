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Melbourne Conservatorium of Music, University of Melbourne

Meet the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music – Online Grad Study Expo

Join our online event, including Q&A with academics, to discover our specialist music courses and how we'll help you unlock new levels for your musical career.

Info Sessions

Event Details

Category

Info Sessions

Event Starts

Jun 30, 2026 19:00

Event Ends

Jun 30, 2026 20:30

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Interested in learning from internationally renowned teachers at Australia’s most prestigious music institution?

Join us for an online information session and Q&A to discover more about graduate programs at the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music in the Faculty of Fine Arts and Music at the University of Melbourne. Meet and interact with our academics and immerse yourself in the world of the MCM.

Registration

Register now

Programs at the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music

Our programs include the following areas that will help launch your creativity and skill:

For more information click here

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