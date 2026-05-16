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Sydney Dance Company

Engine

Sydney Dance Company’s Engine is a striking triple bill set to ignite the Sydney Opera House stage with raw power.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jun 24, 2026

Event Ends

Jul 12, 2026

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Venue

Sydney Opera House

Location

Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000

Engine unites three extraordinary choreographers; Rafael Bonachela, Fran Diaz and Melanie Lane, for an exhilarating performance that promises bold, fearless dance. The triple bill includes a new work by Rafael Bonachela, The Journey Itself Is Homethe Australian Premiere of Berlin-based choreographer Fran Diaz’s work The Mass Ornamentand a return of fan favourite, Love Lock (★★★★★ – Sydney Morning Herald) from choreographer Melanie Lane.  

Under 25? See Sydney Dance Company’s Engineat the Sydney Opera House for just $35*.

 

*Available on weeknight performances, for A, B and C reserve tickets.

For more information click here

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