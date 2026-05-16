Engine unites three extraordinary choreographers; Rafael Bonachela, Fran Diaz and Melanie Lane, for an exhilarating performance that promises bold, fearless dance. The triple bill includes a new work by Rafael Bonachela, The Journey Itself Is Home, the Australian Premiere of Berlin-based choreographer Fran Diaz’s work The Mass Ornament, and a return of fan favourite, Love Lock (★★★★★ – Sydney Morning Herald) from choreographer Melanie Lane.

Under 25? See Sydney Dance Company’s Engine at the Sydney Opera House for just $35*.

*Available on weeknight performances, for A, B and C reserve tickets.