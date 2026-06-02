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Australian Brandenburg Orchestra

Italian Serenatas

Four cities. One voice. Endless drama.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jun 18, 2026

Event Ends

Jul 2, 2026

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Step into the world of high style and high emotion as Italian baritone Renato Dolcini returns to the Brandenburg stage for a journey through the heart of Baroque Italy.

In this concert, music and drama converge as we travel through Naples, Rome, Venice, and Florence. Each city reveals a different facet of Italian artistry. From the fiery passion of Neapolitan song to the grandeur of Roman sacred music, the sensual elegance of Venetian opera, and the courtly charm of Florence, this is a celebration of splendour in all its forms.

Renato Dolcini’s charismatic presence and expressive voice take centre stage in a program that blurs the line between concert and opera, past and present. With a flair for storytelling and a voice shaped for Baroque drama, Dolcini captures the spirit of a golden age: bold, stylish, and unforgettable.

Expect a vibrant musical experience that captures the spirit of this lavish era. This is Italian Baroque at its most opulent and expressive, brimming with charisma and colour.

Melbourne, Melbourne Recital Centre: 18 – 21 JUN, 2026
Sydney, City Recital Hall: 24 – 30 JUN, 2026
Brisbane, Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC): 02 JULY, 2026

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