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Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne

Meet the VCA – Online Grad Study Expo

Join our online event, including Q&A with academics, to discover our specialist courses in visual and performing art, and how we'll help you unlock new levels for your artistic career.

Info Sessions

Event Details

Category

Info Sessions

Event Starts

Jul 2, 2026 19:00

Event Ends

Jul 2, 2026 20:30

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Interested in learning from Melbourne’s most respected practising artists, designers, filmmakers, performers, and directors? Join us for an online information session and Q&A to discover more about graduate programs at the Victorian College of the Arts in the Faculty of Fine Arts and Music at the University of Melbourne. Meet and interact with our academics and immerse yourself in the world of the VCA.

Registration

Register now

Programs at the VCA

Our programs include the following areas that will help launch your creativity and skill:

For more information click here

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