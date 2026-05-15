Meet the VCA – Online Grad Study Expo

Interested in learning from Melbourne’s most respected practising artists, designers, filmmakers, performers, and directors? Join us for an online information session and Q&A to discover more about graduate programs at the Victorian College of the Arts in the Faculty of Fine Arts and Music at the University of Melbourne. Meet and interact with our academics and immerse yourself in the world of the VCA.

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Programs at the VCA

Our programs include the following areas that will help launch your creativity and skill: