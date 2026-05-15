Meet the VCA – Online Grad Study Expo

Interested in learning from Melbourne’s most respected practising artists, designers, filmmakers, performers, and directors? Join us for an online information session and Q&A to discover more about graduate programs at the Victorian College of the Arts in the Faculty of Fine Arts and Music at the University of Melbourne. Meet and interact with our academics and immerse yourself in the world of the VCA.
Registration
Programs at the VCA
Our programs include the following areas that will help launch your creativity and skill:
- Master of Contemporary Art
- Master of Creative Arts Therapy (specialisations in Dance Therapy and Drama Therapy)
- Master of Design and Production (specialisations in Stage Design, Graphic Design, and Production Design for Screen)
- Master of Film and Television (specialisations in Filmmaking and Screen Producing)
- Master of Screenwriting
- Master of Theatre (Directing)
- Master of Theatre (Dramaturgy)
- Master of Theatre (Writing)
- Master of Fine Arts
- Doctor of Philosophy – Fine Arts and Music
For more information click here