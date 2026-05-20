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Bundoora Homestead Art Centre

Winter School Holiday Program

Enjoy some cosy crafting at the Homestead these holidays.

School Holiday Activities

Event Details

Category

School Holiday Activities

Event Starts

Jul 1, 2026 11:30

Event Ends

Jul 10, 2026 12:30

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Venue

Bundoora Homestead Art Centre

Location

7 Prospect Hill Drive, Bundoora VIC 3083, Australia

Enjoy some cosy crafting at the Homestead these holidays.

 

Winter is here and we’ve been spending lots of time indoors- a puppet made from recycled materials might be just the friend you’re looking for on a cloudy day! Or make a gorgeous garland to brighten up a cosy nook.

 

Building on the success of our felting adventures last holidays, we’ll also be running two special sessions for 8-12 year olds looking to grow and share their textile skills. Kids can bring their own projects to work on, or get started with weaving, french knitting or embroidery.

 

Facilitated by our Education and Public Programs Officer, these sessions offer children an opportunity to discover and explore art materials, processes and ideas in a playful, relaxed and supportive environment.

All materials provided. Bookings are essential. Register here

Program

Session 1 | Wednesday 1 July | 11:30am – 12:30pm: Gorgeous Garlands

Session 2 | Friday 3 July | 11:30am – 12:30pm: Textile Time

Session 3 | Wednesday 8 July | 11:30am – 12:30pm: Textile Time

Session 4 | Friday 10 July | 11:30am – 12:30pm: Mix & Match Puppets

Age

The recommended age for Textile Time is 8-12 years old. All other sessions are suitable for children between 5-12 years old. Please ensure your child is within this range. A parent or carer must stay and supervise during the sessions.

Younger children are encouraged to attend our Under 5’s Art Class during term time.

Cost

$10 per session.

Register here

About The Facilitator

Stephanie is a visual artist working primarily across drawing, sculpture and textiles. Stephanie is passionate about fostering positive creative and social outcomes within the community. She brings extensive experience in working with children, young people and families from roles in primary schools, libraries, galleries and community spaces, and from alongside her art practice.

Join us in the Café!

Our Café is open, offering a variety of light refreshments including pastries, soup, scones, cakes and coffee. It is open from 11am-3pm and the perfect place to grab a bite before or after your class.

Other information:

Children are welcome to stay on after class and continue their own craft projects. While you’re here, feel free to explore the Bundoora Homestead exhibitions, gardens and cafe. To plan your visit and for more information please click here.

 

Image credit: Kids Art Classes at Bundoora Homestead Art Centre 2025.

For more information click here

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