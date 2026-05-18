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Manningham City Council

what we share

what we share brings together leading creative practitioners working in contemporary photographic portraiture and moving image in Australia.

Exhibitions

Event Details

Category

Exhibitions

Event Starts

May 20, 2026 11:00

Event Ends

Aug 29, 2026 16:00

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Venue

Manningham Art Gallery

Location

687 Doncaster Road, Doncaster

what we share brings together leading creative practitioners working in contemporary photographic portraiture and moving image in Australia.

Positioning themselves within the frame, these artists craft memories, and autobiographical narratives to explore truth, identity, culture, ancestry, and politics. Through deeply personal cultural and familial histories, the works reflect on lived experience while highlighting the ongoing impacts of Australia’s colonial past on First Nations peoples.

Featured artists include: 

  • Hayley Millar Baker
  • Michael Cook
  • Jahkarli Felicitas Romanis
  • Damien Shen
  • Dr Christian Thompson AO
  • Keemon Williams.

Photo: Damien Shen by Piri Eddy. Image courtesy of the Artist and Mars Gallery.

For more information click here

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