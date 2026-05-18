what we share brings together leading creative practitioners working in contemporary photographic portraiture and moving image in Australia.

Positioning themselves within the frame, these artists craft memories, and autobiographical narratives to explore truth, identity, culture, ancestry, and politics. Through deeply personal cultural and familial histories, the works reflect on lived experience while highlighting the ongoing impacts of Australia’s colonial past on First Nations peoples.

Featured artists include:

Hayley Millar Baker

Michael Cook

Jahkarli Felicitas Romanis

Damien Shen

Dr Christian Thompson AO

Keemon Williams.

Photo: Damien Shen by Piri Eddy. Image courtesy of the Artist and Mars Gallery.