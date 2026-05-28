Experience the rich diversity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, design and culture at the 20th Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF)! The only national event of its kind, DAAF has secured a reputation as one of the country’s most significant and internationally recognised arts events, creating a unique opportunity to connect with, and ethically purchase artwork directly from over 75 Indigenous owned Art Centres.

This year, DAAF will be both in Darwin and online! Returning to Larrakia Country at the Darwin Convention Centre, the Fair will also have an online store for those unable to attend in person.

Showcasing the work of over 1,500 emerging and established artists and designers, the Fair provides a space to meet and learn from the variety of different cultural groups from across Australia.

Coming together from Australia’s most remote desert and coastal regions, to rural and urban communities, a wide range of styles, mediums and products are presented and available for purchase.

From paintings on canvas, bark paintings, works on paper including limited edition prints, sculpture, didgeridoos, through to fibre art, textiles, fashion and cultural regalia.

DAAF is free to attend Friday to Sunday, and taking no commission on artworks sold, ensures that 100% of all sales made go directly back to support the artists and their communities.

Each day at the Fair, you can immerse yourself in the vibrant Public Program of traditional dance performances, material demonstrations, children’s activities, artists masterclasses and talks, fashion, and more!

Join the artists, Art Centres and DAAF Foundation at the Opening Ceremony on the evening of August 6. The ticketed event invites you to celebrate with the DAAF community, and get a first look at the incredible artwork on display.

While you’re in town, head along to the DAAF Foundation’s fashion events, with the iconic Country to Couture runways on August 2-3, and the National Indigenous Fashion Awards on August 5.

It’s a great time to be in the Top End! Come and engage with the contemporary creations of the world’s oldest continuous living cultures. WWW.DAAF.COM.AU

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