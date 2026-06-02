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David Roche Gallery

Making Old New: DRG 10th Anniversary

Presenting ceramics, glass, furniture, and sculpture by some of SA’s most loved artists and exciting up-and-coming talent, the exhibition also draws upon the rich holdings of David Roche's collection.

Exhibitions

Event Details

Category

Exhibitions

Event Starts

May 23, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Aug 1, 2026 16:00

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Venue

David Roche Gallery

Location

241 Melbourne Street, North Adelaide South Australia 5006, Australia

SA Craft & Design reimagine the Collection

Making Old New celebrates Adelaide’s vital role in shaping craft and design in Australia, and the enduring legacy of David Roche, whose passion for exceptional design and craftsmanship continues to inspire future generations.

Join us to celebrate 10 years of opening David Roche Gallery and presenting David Roche’s remarkable collection of fine and decorative arts to the world. To mark this milestone Making Old New: DRG 10th Anniversary brings together works of art from the David Roche collection selected by 20 emerging, mid-career, and senior South Australian artists associated with the JamFactory, and their inspired responses.

 

Image credits

Image 1 Louis Moinet, Prince Ernst August of Hanover’s clock (detail), c.1810, David Roche collection. Michael Carney, Endurance (detail), 2026, courtesy of the artist.

Image 2 Lotte Schwerdtfeger, Nerikomi Urn I, Nerikomi Urn III, Nerikomi Urn II, 2026, courtesy of the artist.

Image 3 Tom Moore, Fiddle Dee Dee, Brussels, Daisy, Buttercup, 2026, courtesy of the artist.

Image 4 Emma Young, Cheetah poche, 2026, courtesy of the artist.

Image 5 Kath Inglis, The Plunder of Plumes, 2026, courtesy of the artist.

For more information click here

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