In Conversation: Hayley Millar Baker + Sophie Gerhard

Join us for a relaxed, in-depth conversation with internationally acclaimed Wyndham-based artist Hayley Millar Baker (Gunditjmara and Djabwurrung) and Sophie Gerhard, Curator, Australian and First Nations, National Gallery of Victoria, as they discuss Hayley’s practice, her journey as a local artist working on Country, and the ideas driving her current exhibition Selected Works at Wyndham Art Gallery. Facilitated by Steven Rhall, First Nations Creative Arts Officer, Wyndham City Council.

Special Guest: Hayley Millar Baker

Hayley Millar Baker (Gunditjmara and Djabwurrung) is one of Australia’s most significant contemporary artists, working across photography and film to explore themes of Country, memory, and Aboriginal experience. Born and based in Wyndham, her connection to this place is central to her practice — and to the work now hanging at Wyndham Art Gallery.

Her exhibition Selected Works brings together six series spanning a decade, including a newly commissioned series created on Gunditjmara and Djabwurrung Country across Werribee, the You Yangs, and west toward Lorne. In 2026, Hayley was shortlisted for the Australian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale and and her work has been exhibited at major institutions including the National Gallery of Australia, the National Gallery of Victoria, and the National Gallery of Art (USA).

In Conversation with: Sophie Gerhard

Sophie Gerhard is Curator, Australian and First Nations Art at the National Gallery of Victoria. Her curatorial practice centres on Australian and First Nations art, with a particular focus on bringing First Nations perspectives to the reading of canonical collection works. At the NGV she co-curated MOTHER: Stories from the NGV Collection (2025), a major thematic exhibition drawing on over 200 works spanning millennia, and has led programs reframing the NGV’s Australian art collection through First Nations voices. Hayley Millar Baker’s work Entr’acte featured in MOTHER — making this conversation a continuation of an already rich curatorial dialogue.

Exhibition opening hours: Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm and Saturday & Sunday 10am – 3pm

Exhibition Dates: 11 April to 14 June 2026

Learn more