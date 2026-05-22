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Merrigong Theatre Company

The Strangeways Cabaret

LOVE. We all want it. We all need it. We all like to sing about it.

Performing Arts Guide

Event Details

Category

Performing Arts Guide

Event Starts

Jun 27, 2026 20:00

Event Ends

Jun 27, 2026 21:30

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Venue

IPAC | Bruce Gordon Theatre

Location

32 Burelli St, Wollongong NSW 2500

The Strangeways Cabaret takes audiences on an antics-fuelled ride that packs a surprising emotional punch.

Original songs about online dating, loneliness and broken promises, share the stage with duelling eyebrows, glamorous drag queens, and stories of killer spiders and lovelorn vampires to create a joyful celebration of life and love in all its forms.

Since 2021, the Cabaret has been an annual event on the Merrigong calendar but this year, The Strangeways Ensemble are spreading the love and taking it on the road to regional venues and including local artists as special guests in the lineup. With a live cabaret band and whole lot of heart, The Strangeways Cabaret promises unique takes on one of the most explored human emotions – love.

For more information click here

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