The McDonald College - Join us for an Open Day

Your exclusive invitation
Join the McDonald College Open Day.
Imagine a school that seamlessly blends your child’s love for the stage with academic excellence. Welcome to The McDonald College – a launchpad for passionate performers and future dance stars.
How we are different
- We keep our K-12 classes small for personalised education.
- We integrate dance, music, musical theatre and acting classes into a regular school day.
- We tap into your child’s natural creativity to fuel passion and performance.
- We focus on critical thinking and creative problem-solving.
- We offer After Hours classes, workshops and private lessons, all on-site.
More than just a school
We are a vibrant community where individuality is celebrated, and diverse talents thrive. Your child will connect with like-minded individuals, form enduring friendships, and enjoy a support system that champions their unique journey.
Come to our Open Day
- Enjoy in-studio performances and a student-led campus tour.
- Speak with our fantastic faculty.
- Meet with the Director of the Junior School and the Principal.
REGISTER HERE
For more information click here