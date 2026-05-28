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The McDonald College

The McDonald College - Join us for an Open Day

Our unique approach to education has nurtured talents like Emma Watkins, Nikki Webster, Meg Mac, Felicity Ward, and many more.

Open Day

Event Details

Category

Open Day

Event Starts

Jul 30, 2026 09:00

Event Ends

Jul 30, 2026 11:30

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Venue

The McDonald College

Location

17 George Street, North Strathfield NSW, Australia

Your exclusive invitation

Join the McDonald College Open Day.

Imagine a school that seamlessly blends your child’s love for the stage with academic excellence. Welcome to The McDonald College – a launchpad for passionate performers and future dance stars.

How we are different

  • We keep our K-12 classes small for personalised education.
  • We integrate dance, music, musical theatre and acting classes into a regular school day.
  • We tap into your child’s natural creativity to fuel passion and performance.
  • We focus on critical thinking and creative problem-solving.
  • We offer After Hours classes, workshops and private lessons, all on-site. 

More than just a school

We are a vibrant community where individuality is celebrated, and diverse talents thrive. Your child will connect with like-minded individuals, form enduring friendships, and enjoy a support system that champions their unique journey.

Come to our Open Day

  • Enjoy in-studio performances and a student-led campus tour.
  • Speak with our fantastic faculty.
  • Meet with the Director of the Junior School and the Principal.
REGISTER HERE

For more information click here

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