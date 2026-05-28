The McDonald College - Join us for an Open Day

Your exclusive invitation

Join the McDonald College Open Day.

Imagine a school that seamlessly blends your child’s love for the stage with academic excellence. Welcome to The McDonald College – a launchpad for passionate performers and future dance stars.

How we are different

We keep our K-12 classes small for personalised education.

We integrate dance, music, musical theatre and acting classes into a regular school day.

We tap into your child’s natural creativity to fuel passion and performance.

We focus on critical thinking and creative problem-solving.

We offer After Hours classes, workshops and private lessons, all on-site.

More than just a school

We are a vibrant community where individuality is celebrated, and diverse talents thrive. Your child will connect with like-minded individuals, form enduring friendships, and enjoy a support system that champions their unique journey.

Come to our Open Day