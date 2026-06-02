SPARK Ipswich Arts Festival returns from 8-12 July with a bold program of experiences across the city. Discover interactive installations, live music, street theatre and hands-on workshops, alongside a diverse lineup of independently produced events spanning galleries, venues and public spaces.

Some SPARK Spotlights:

Musical Mind – the Queensland premiere of Amigo&Amigo’s interactive, large-scale light and sound installation for all ages.

– the Queensland premiere of Amigo&Amigo’s interactive, large-scale light and sound installation for all ages. Creative Hub – transforming Nicholas Street Precinct and d’Arcy Doyle Place into vibrant festival playground, showcasing local talent, interactive art, projections and hands-on creative opportunities.

– transforming Nicholas Street Precinct and d’Arcy Doyle Place into vibrant festival playground, showcasing local talent, interactive art, projections and hands-on creative opportunities. World of Music Ipswich (WOMI) – high-energy outdoor celebration guaranteed to get you dancing

– high-energy outdoor celebration guaranteed to get you dancing Little Day Out – for the littlest festivalgoers with a sustainability focus. Think live music, creative workshops, roving performers and delicious bites from local food trucks.

– for the littlest festivalgoers with a sustainability focus. Think live music, creative workshops, roving performers and delicious bites from local food trucks. Fever presents Candlelight concerts – discover a live, multi-sensory musical experience under the gentle glow of candelight. The first chance to experience these in the awe-inspiring St Mary’s Catholic Church.

– discover a live, multi-sensory musical experience under the gentle glow of candelight. The first chance to experience these in the awe-inspiring St Mary’s Catholic Church. IAG x MONO – Boundary-Pushing Sound – a bold late-night collaboration from Ipswich Art Gallery and the Institute of Modern Art,

Across five days, SPARK Ipswich offers opportunities to explore art in many forms whether making, moving, listening or simply taking it all in. With events for all ages and interests, it’s an invitation to experience Ipswich’s creative energy in unexpected ways.

Explore the full program and start planning your SPARK Ipswich adventure at SPARKIPSWICH.COM.AU