Events

 > Writing and Publishing > Festivals & Programs > Regional Queensland

Ipswich Festivals

SPARK Ipswich Arts Festival

SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of creativity, discovery and unforgettable experiences.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jul 8, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Jul 12, 2026 20:30

Share Icon
Venue

Nicholas Street Precinct

Location

Nicholas St Precinct, Nicholas St, Ipswich QLD 4305

SPARK Ipswich Arts Festival returns from 8-12 July with a bold program of experiences across the city. Discover interactive installations, live music, street theatre and hands-on workshops, alongside a diverse lineup of independently produced events spanning galleries, venues and public spaces.

Some SPARK Spotlights:

  • Musical Mind – the Queensland premiere of Amigo&Amigo’s interactive, large-scale light and sound installation for all ages.
  • Creative Hub – transforming Nicholas Street Precinct and d’Arcy Doyle Place into vibrant festival playground, showcasing local talent, interactive art, projections and hands-on creative opportunities.
  • World of Music Ipswich (WOMI) – high-energy outdoor celebration guaranteed to get you dancing
  • Little Day Out – for the littlest festivalgoers with a sustainability focus. Think live music, creative workshops, roving performers and delicious bites from local food trucks.
  • Fever presents Candlelight concerts – discover a live, multi-sensory musical experience under the gentle glow of candelight. The first chance to experience these in the awe-inspiring St Mary’s Catholic Church.
  • IAG x MONO – Boundary-Pushing Sound – a bold late-night collaboration from Ipswich Art Gallery and the Institute of Modern Art,

Across five days, SPARK Ipswich offers opportunities to explore art in many forms whether making, moving, listening or simply taking it all in. With events for all ages and interests, it’s an invitation to experience Ipswich’s creative energy in unexpected ways.

Explore the full program and start planning your SPARK Ipswich adventure at SPARKIPSWICH.COM.AU

For more information click here

Related Events

Featured
Festivals & Programs

Woodend Winter Arts Festival

The Woodend Winter Arts Festival unites world‑class musicians, performers and thought‑leaders for four days of music, ideas and creativity this…

Victoria

5 Jun - 8 Jun 2026
Workshops

Celestial Vespers Exhibition

The Celestial Vespers Exhibition explores rituals and memory inviting visitors into a slower and more reflective world inspired by twilight…

Australia

6 Jun - 7 Jun 2026
Info Sessions

Panel Discussion: The Path to Publication

The Surf Coast Shire Arts Development Team presents a panel discussion with acclaimed authors Jock Serong, Favel Parrett and Brooke…

Victoria

20 Jun - 20 Jun 2026
Workshops

Turning the Screws: Building Tension in Storytelling

Tension is the heartbeat of story. It’s what makes readers turn the page in both fiction and non-fiction.

Melbourne

23 Aug - 23 Aug 2026
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login