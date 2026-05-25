Ensemble Theatre is excited to present the quintessentially Australian play by award-winning playwright Mary Rachel Brown, The Dapto Chaser, a biting black comedy about chasing dreams, racking up debts, and the cut-throat world of greyhound racing, showing from 29 June to 25 July 2026.

The Dapto Chaser was commissioned and originally produced by Merrigong Theatre Company.

Directed by Anna Houston and starring Australian legend Peter Carroll (Honour, The Survivors), The Dapto Chaser captures the highs and lows of two brothers taking a gamble on life, where every win is a fleeting victory and every loss tastes like stale kibble.

For the Sinclair family, the cut-throat world of greyhound racing is a religion. And their beloved dog Boy Named Sue is more than a greyhound; he’s their heart and soul on four legs. However, with the odds stacked against them, the Sinclair’s riskiest bet might not be on their champion greyhound — but on each other.

It’s gritty, it’s raw, and it’s laugh-out-loud funny, but at its heart, The Dapto Chaser is about the lengths we’ll go to for a chance at happiness. Don’t miss this dark, warts-and-all Australian comedy.