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The Australian Ballet Youth Workshops - Wonderland

Workshops by the Australian Ballet Education and Outreach team give children the unique opportunity to explore performances and choreography in a dance movement workshop.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jul 1, 2026 10:30

Event Ends

Jul 1, 2026 14:00

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Venue

Plenty Ranges Arts & Convention Centre

Location

35 Ferres Boulevard, South Morang VIC, Australia

Presented by: PRACC Performance Season 2026

Workshops by the Australian Ballet Education and Outreach team give children the unique opportunity to explore performances and choreography in a dance movement workshop. The workshops are designed to be accessible to all children regardless of learning styles or physical abilities.  

Wonderland Dancing Story: 10:30-11:15 (Ages 3-5) Explore the story of Wonderland, an adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Join us for an adventure into Wonderland through dance, music, costumes, characters, and a tea party… or two! 

Primary Workshop: 11:30 – 12:15 (Ages 6-11) The session will involve warmups, creative games, dance exercises and learning the tools to make a dance. The session will also explore choreographic techniques to help make their own creations. 

Secondary Workshop: 1:00-2:00. (Ages 12+) The session for teenagers will unlock their creativity and will involve warmups, creative games, dance exercises and learning the tools to make a dance. The session will also explore choreographic techniques to help participants in their own creations.  

No previous dance experience is required…just bring a spring in step.

 

For more information click here

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