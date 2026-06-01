The Australian Ballet Youth Workshops - Wonderland

Presented by: PRACC Performance Season 2026

Workshops by the Australian Ballet Education and Outreach team give children the unique opportunity to explore performances and choreography in a dance movement workshop. The workshops are designed to be accessible to all children regardless of learning styles or physical abilities.

Wonderland Dancing Story: 10:30-11:15 (Ages 3-5) Explore the story of Wonderland, an adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Join us for an adventure into Wonderland through dance, music, costumes, characters, and a tea party… or two!

Primary Workshop: 11:30 – 12:15 (Ages 6-11) The session will involve warmups, creative games, dance exercises and learning the tools to make a dance. The session will also explore choreographic techniques to help make their own creations.

Secondary Workshop: 1:00-2:00. (Ages 12+) The session for teenagers will unlock their creativity and will involve warmups, creative games, dance exercises and learning the tools to make a dance. The session will also explore choreographic techniques to help participants in their own creations.