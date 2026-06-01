The Australian Ballet - Senior's Workshop at PRACC

Presented by: PRACC Performance Season 2026

Channel the grace and beauty of ballet in a dance class for seniors based on movements and music of The Australian Ballet Education and Outreach productions.

The program’s inclusive design ensures there are options for everyone aged 60+, regardless of ability or experience. Exercises follow the barre and centre format of a traditional ballet class and include references to the music and productions of The Australian Ballet.

The class will be taught with different movement options available, and is a great way to meet new people, so it’s the perfect opportunity to give ballet a go!