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City of Whittlesea

The Australian Ballet - Senior's Workshop at PRACC

Channel the grace and beauty of ballet in a dance class for seniors based on movements and music of The Australian Ballet Education and Outreach productions.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jul 1, 2026 14:30

Event Ends

Jul 1, 2026 15:30

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Venue

Plenty Ranges Arts & Convention Centre

Location

35 Ferres Boulevard, South Morang VIC, Australia

Presented by: PRACC Performance Season 2026

Channel the grace and beauty of ballet in a dance class for seniors based on movements and music of The Australian Ballet Education and Outreach productions.  

The program’s inclusive design ensures there are options for everyone aged 60+, regardless of ability or experience. Exercises follow the barre and centre format of a traditional ballet class and include references to the music and productions of The Australian Ballet.  

The class will be taught with different movement options available, and is a great way to meet new people, so it’s the perfect opportunity to give ballet a go! 

For more information click here

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