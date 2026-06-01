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Boroondara Arts

Strings and Voices: Invenio and Harpedelique

Formed by award-winning contemporary Australian vocalist, Gian Slater, Invenio Singers was formed in 2010 featuring some of the country's finest contemporary and improvising singers.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Aug 15, 2026 19:30

Event Ends

Aug 15, 2026 21:30

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Venue

Hawthorn Arts Centre

Location

Hawthorn Arts Centre, 360 Burwood Road, Hawthorn

Invenio

Invenio blends a cappella singing, extended vocal techniques, and choreographed movement, frequently performing original works at intimate local venues like Tempo Rubato in Brunswick and the Melbourne Recital Centre

They have self-produced seven of Slater’s large scale works, released two albums and have collaborated with many musicians and theatre makers including Speak Percussion, Lior and Barney McAll.

Harpedelique

Harpedelique Ensemble is a boundary‑pushing harp ensemble that reimagines the sonic possibilities of the instrument. With amplified harps at the heart of their sound, they conjure immersive musical worlds where classical elegance meets cinematic drama. Each performance unfolds like a film score, shaped through original arrangements and immersive sound design to create a listening experience that is bold, atmospheric and unlike anything else in contemporary music.

The ensemble’s repertoire spans cinematic and contemporary works by artists and composers such as Hans Zimmer, Coldplay, Nigel Westlake and The Cinematic Orchestra, alongside original compositions and arrangements created especially for the group. Blending rich sonic textures with dynamic live performance, Harpedelique Ensemble delivers performances that are both emotionally resonant and visually compelling.

Under the musical direction of Liana Perillo, with sound design by Fabian Aravalés, the ensemble brings together the exceptional talents of local harpists Deon Entwistle, Emily Rosner, Katia Mestrovic, Tijana Kozarčić and Gemma Tong. Their combined artistry offers a fresh, contemporary voice for harp performance, expanding expectations of the instrument’s expressive range.

Presented in partnership with Beat.

Event times

6:30 pm Box Office, bar and gallery opens

7:00 pm Doors

7:30 pm Harpedelique

8:15 pm Interval

8:30 pm Invenio

Tickets $45 / $36 Concession

For more information click here

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