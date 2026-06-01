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Boroondara Arts

Strings and Voices: Homophonic! and Elysian Blues

Championing LGBTIQ+ composers, and bringing the disco ball to the concert hall, Homophonic! is led by Artistic Director Miranda Hill, a leading voice in queer classical music since 2011.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Aug 29, 2026 19:30

Event Ends

Aug 29, 2026 21:30

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Venue

Hawthorn Arts Centre

Location

Hawthorn Arts Centre, 360 Burwood Road, Hawthorn

Through performance, regional touring, commissioning, the Homophonic! Pride Prize Composition Competition and the RESPECT project telling the stories of LGBTIQA+ elders in music.

The RESPECT commissioning project is creating new music by LGBTQ+ composers, inspired by the lives, loves and adventures experienced by senior members of our community. So far 5 works for string quintet, 6 voices, and occasional piano have been commissioned in collaboration with the 5 regional Victorian pride festivals. Homophonic! is committed to bringing together cross-generational artistic goals and having community stories told by community artists.

Qiqi Lu and Kim Dillon: Elysian Blyes

QiQi is a Melbourne-based Chinese-Australian multi-instrumentalist and composer whose work blends traditional Chinese instrumentation with jazz, classical and contemporary styles. Tonight, QiQi is joined by virtuosic pianist/composer Kym Dillon, whose dynamic practice spans jazz, contemporary classical music and improvisation. Together they present selections from Elysian Blues — a bold, genre-defying work that brings the ancient guzheng into conversation with jazz piano, improvisation and contemporary composition. Originally premiered at Melbourne Fringe, Elysian Blues received nominations for Best New Work and Spirit of the Fringe.

Presented in partnership with Beat.

Event times

6:30 pm – Box office and bar open

7 pm – Doors open

7:30 pm – Qiqi Lu and Kim Dillon

8 pm – Interval

8:20 pm – Homophonic!

Tickets $45 / $36 Conc

For more information click here

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